YORK - Getting out on the field and getting some games under their belt is the most important thing for the York Dukes softball team early in the season. York, 16-16 last year, will have to replace some three- and four-year starters with graduation taking its toll on their roster. Players who will be looked at to fill the vacated roles have very little varsity experience.

YORK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO