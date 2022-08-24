ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1011now.com

Lincoln family gifted accessible van after dad’s ALS diagnosis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mobility is something many of us can take for granted and for one Lincoln family losing it has been a big adjustment. Friday morning, a few groups around town came together to give them that gift back in the form of an accessible van. About six...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

York neighbors: Obituaries for August 27

Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (1) update to this series since Updated 19 min ago. John Howard Romsdal, 89, of Aurora, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family August 23, 2022 at Athens Limestone Hospital in Athens, Al…
YORK, NE
KETV.com

Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died

OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are a number of events happening in the Capital City this weekend. Here are a few ideas in a list compiled by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. FMCA’s 105th International Convention & RV Expo Presented By Blue Ox. Join thousands of RVers for...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Capital Humane Society Ready For “Clear The Shelters” Event

The Capital Humane Society will be looking to “Clear The Shelter” during a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday. “The purpose of the event is to educate people on pet adoption and basically try to get as many pets adopted as possible on that single day,” says executive director Matt Madcharo.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Anni Evans on Waverly duo

Defense and depth are highlights for No. 1 Nebraska to start volleyball season. Nebraska had it rolling Friday morning, racking up blocks, blasting back overpasses and getting kills from every spot on the court.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Birthday -- Gale D. Jones, 97 years

YORK – Gale D. Jones will be turning 97 on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Due to COVID and his recent health issues the family has decided to honor him with a card shower. Greetings may be sent to him at: 707 Nicholas Circle, York, NE, 68467. Those of you that would like to stop by, please feel free to do so.
YORK, NE
franchising.com

Emergency Room Doctor Brings Life-Changing Treatments to Lincoln

August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // LINCOLN, Neb. - QC Kinetix recently opened in Lincoln and offers one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in the Capital City. Dr. Gamal Elsaidi opened the Lincoln-based QC Kinetix clinic this summer. Dr. Elsaidi is a former collegiate soccer player turned emergency...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Duke softball to introduce a lot new faces into starting lineup

YORK - Getting out on the field and getting some games under their belt is the most important thing for the York Dukes softball team early in the season. York, 16-16 last year, will have to replace some three- and four-year starters with graduation taking its toll on their roster. Players who will be looked at to fill the vacated roles have very little varsity experience.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Zoellner Ford Lincoln of Beatrice

BEATRICE, NE
klin.com

Unattended Candle Sparks Lincoln House Fire

A Lincoln house fire caused $60,000 damage early Thursday evening. LFR’s Nancy Crist says firefighters were called to 325 S. 28th Street around 5:20 p.m. “The fire started in a second floor bedroom by an unattended candle that ignited the mattress,” Crist says. She says there is smoke damage throughout the entire house and the family was displaced.
LINCOLN, NE

