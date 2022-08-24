Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Lincoln family gifted accessible van after dad’s ALS diagnosis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mobility is something many of us can take for granted and for one Lincoln family losing it has been a big adjustment. Friday morning, a few groups around town came together to give them that gift back in the form of an accessible van. About six...
iheart.com
Corn Kid Taking the Internet by Storm, Does Video for Nebraska Cornhuskers
If you've never heard of the "Corn Kid", let's get you caught up. A viral video has been making the rounds of a cute kid sharing his love for corn:. Then, some creative people took clips of that interview, added music, and made a very catchy song:. Corn Kid has...
KETV.com
Meet Popsicle and Givenchy, pets of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. This week, we're featuring a pair of dogs who love playing together. Popsicle, a one-year, seven-month-old boxer/pit bull mix, will melt your heart. Givenchy, a one-year, 10-month-old boxer/pit...
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for August 27
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (1) update to this series since Updated 19 min ago. John Howard Romsdal, 89, of Aurora, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family August 23, 2022 at Athens Limestone Hospital in Athens, Al…
KETV.com
Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died
OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are a number of events happening in the Capital City this weekend. Here are a few ideas in a list compiled by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. FMCA’s 105th International Convention & RV Expo Presented By Blue Ox. Join thousands of RVers for...
Cheap Eats: Poppin' Smoke Southern Grill
Tired Texan closed its doors for good in May. Three months later, the Papillion couple who ran the place is cooking up something new.
news8000.com
Chapter 1: In Sydney’s name — The disappearance of Sydney Loofe | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles is a show that shares true crime stories through readings of newspaper articles and interviews with the journalists who reported on the stories. You can go back into the archives to find more stories we’ve presented, but for this set of episodes we’ll be traveling...
klin.com
Capital Humane Society Ready For “Clear The Shelters” Event
The Capital Humane Society will be looking to “Clear The Shelter” during a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday. “The purpose of the event is to educate people on pet adoption and basically try to get as many pets adopted as possible on that single day,” says executive director Matt Madcharo.
York News-Times
Watch now: Anni Evans on Waverly duo
Defense and depth are highlights for No. 1 Nebraska to start volleyball season. Nebraska had it rolling Friday morning, racking up blocks, blasting back overpasses and getting kills from every spot on the court.
saturdaytradition.com
Viral video star 'Corn Kid' delivers special shoutout to Nebraska football
Some things are just meant to be. Much like Decoldest Crawford getting an HVAC NIL deal, internet sensation ‘Corn Kid’ gave a message to Nebraska with the season opener coming up. ‘Corn Kid’ went viral after a video of him was posted on YouTube talking about how much...
York News-Times
Birthday -- Gale D. Jones, 97 years
YORK – Gale D. Jones will be turning 97 on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Due to COVID and his recent health issues the family has decided to honor him with a card shower. Greetings may be sent to him at: 707 Nicholas Circle, York, NE, 68467. Those of you that would like to stop by, please feel free to do so.
franchising.com
Emergency Room Doctor Brings Life-Changing Treatments to Lincoln
August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // LINCOLN, Neb. - QC Kinetix recently opened in Lincoln and offers one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in the Capital City. Dr. Gamal Elsaidi opened the Lincoln-based QC Kinetix clinic this summer. Dr. Elsaidi is a former collegiate soccer player turned emergency...
York News-Times
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Duke softball to introduce a lot new faces into starting lineup
YORK - Getting out on the field and getting some games under their belt is the most important thing for the York Dukes softball team early in the season. York, 16-16 last year, will have to replace some three- and four-year starters with graduation taking its toll on their roster. Players who will be looked at to fill the vacated roles have very little varsity experience.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska unveils incredible 'time to fight' hype video, narrated by Terence 'Bud' Crawford
Nebraska is gearing up for the 2022 season opener in Dublin, Ireland. With just over 24 hours to go until kickoff, it is officially “time to fight” for the Huskers. That’s the theme of a hype video Nebraska dropped Friday morning ahead of Week 0. Narrated by boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford, it is a beautiful way to head into the weekend.
York News-Times
News Channel Nebraska
Ground preparation work underway at future site of new Beatrice elementary school
BEATRICE – Some preliminary work is underway at the site of a new prekindergarten to fifth grade school in Beatrice District 15. School officials are planning a groundbreaking ceremony in the coming weeks, with Superintendent Jason Alexander telling the school board the date that’s been selected. "We're kind...
Harmful algal blooms issued for seven lakes in Nebraska
On Friday, a health alert was issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for harmful algal blooms across seven lakes in the state.
klin.com
Unattended Candle Sparks Lincoln House Fire
A Lincoln house fire caused $60,000 damage early Thursday evening. LFR’s Nancy Crist says firefighters were called to 325 S. 28th Street around 5:20 p.m. “The fire started in a second floor bedroom by an unattended candle that ignited the mattress,” Crist says. She says there is smoke damage throughout the entire house and the family was displaced.
