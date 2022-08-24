ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
BBC

Vicky Bowman: UK ex-ambassador to Myanmar arrested

Myanmar's military authorities have arrested the UK's former ambassador to Myanmar, Vicky Bowman, and her husband. She has been accused of breaking visa rules, and her husband with helping her - charges that could result in up to five years in jail. Ms Bowman served as ambassador in Myanmar from...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Deadly Battles Erupt Across Tripoli, Raising Fears of Wider Libya War

TRIPOLI (Reuters) -Rival factions battled across Libya's capital on Saturday in the worst fighting there in two years as a months-long political standoff burst into urban warfare that threatens to escalate into a wider conflict. A health ministry source said 23 people were killed in Saturday's fighting including 17 civilians....
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

US carries out Syria airstrikes in reprisal attack on Iran-backed militia

The US military has said it has carried out airstrikes in areas of eastern Syria used by Iran-backed militias. The US military’s Central Command spokesperson, Colonel Joe Buccino, said in a statement on Wednesday: “Today’s strikes were necessary to protect and defend US personnel”, and were in response to an attack on 15 August targeting US forces.
MILITARY
CBS News

Iranian general "martyred" in Syria while "on a mission"

Tehran, Iran — A general of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been killed while "on a mission" in Syria, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday. "General Abolfazl Alijani, a member of the IRGC's ground forces who was on a mission in Syria as a military adviser, was martyred on Sunday," the state broadcaster said on its website.
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Twitter and Meta take down pro-US propaganda campaign

Twitter and Meta have removed from their platforms an online propaganda campaign aimed at promoting US interests abroad, researchers say. This is the first major covert pro-US propaganda operation taken down by the tech giants, says a report by social media analytics firm Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO).
INTERNET
Happy anniversary, Ukraine: Here’s $3 billion

With help from Paul McLeary, Connor O'Brien and Daniel Lippman. PROGRAMMING NOTE: National Security Daily won’t publish from Monday, Aug. 29, to Friday, Sept. 2. We’ll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday. President JOE BIDEN is giving Ukraine quite the Independence...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

France's Macron visits Algeria in bid to heal wounds

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Algeria on Thursday for a three-day visit aimed at addressing two major challenges: boosting future economic relations and healing colonial-era wounds. The visit comes less than a year after a monthlong diplomatic crisis between the two countries stirred up tensions 60 years after the North African country won its independence from France. The war in Ukraine has reinforced Algeria’s status as a key partner in providing gas to the European continent. In recent years, Macron has made unprecedented steps to acknowledge torture and killings by French troops during Algeria’s 1954-62 war of independence, in a bid to improve the two countries’ still rancorous relations. Yet the series of symbolic gestures has fallen short of an apology from France for its actions during the war — a longstanding demand from Algeria. “We have a common past, we have a painful past, (...) but we want to build a future together,” Macron said in a joint statement with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune in the capital, Algiers.
POLITICS

