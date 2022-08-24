Read full article on original website
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
BBC
Vicky Bowman: UK ex-ambassador to Myanmar arrested
Myanmar's military authorities have arrested the UK's former ambassador to Myanmar, Vicky Bowman, and her husband. She has been accused of breaking visa rules, and her husband with helping her - charges that could result in up to five years in jail. Ms Bowman served as ambassador in Myanmar from...
US News and World Report
Deadly Battles Erupt Across Tripoli, Raising Fears of Wider Libya War
TRIPOLI (Reuters) -Rival factions battled across Libya's capital on Saturday in the worst fighting there in two years as a months-long political standoff burst into urban warfare that threatens to escalate into a wider conflict. A health ministry source said 23 people were killed in Saturday's fighting including 17 civilians....
Ukraine Strikes Key Bridges, Russian Command Post on Independence Day
The Kakhovka Bridge and the Antonovsky Bridge near Kherson were struck by Ukraine's forces on Wednesday, officials said.
US carries out Syria airstrikes in reprisal attack on Iran-backed militia
The US military has said it has carried out airstrikes in areas of eastern Syria used by Iran-backed militias. The US military’s Central Command spokesperson, Colonel Joe Buccino, said in a statement on Wednesday: “Today’s strikes were necessary to protect and defend US personnel”, and were in response to an attack on 15 August targeting US forces.
Iranian general "martyred" in Syria while "on a mission"
Tehran, Iran — A general of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been killed while "on a mission" in Syria, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday. "General Abolfazl Alijani, a member of the IRGC's ground forces who was on a mission in Syria as a military adviser, was martyred on Sunday," the state broadcaster said on its website.
U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of military helicopters to Australia
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of military helicopters and related equipment to Australia for an estimated cost of $1.95 billion, the Pentagon said, as Australia seeks to boost its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Russian rockets hit Ukrainian town on independence day, 22 killed
KYIV, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A Russian missile attack killed 22 civilians and set a passenger train on fire in eastern Ukraine as the country marked its Independence Day under heavy shelling, officials in Kyiv said.
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Running Low On Missiles Six Months In
Kyiv estimates Russia has just 20 percent of its Iskander ballistic missiles left as other stocks have dwindled from constant strikes.
Palestinian Authority urges Palestinians not to use Israeli airport
GAZA (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority urged Palestinians not to take advantage of concessions promised by Israel that would allow them to travel through Ramon aiport in southern Israel, saying they should have their own airport.
BBC
Twitter and Meta take down pro-US propaganda campaign
Twitter and Meta have removed from their platforms an online propaganda campaign aimed at promoting US interests abroad, researchers say. This is the first major covert pro-US propaganda operation taken down by the tech giants, says a report by social media analytics firm Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO).
At least 21 'filtration' sites identified in Russian-controlled territory, say Yale researchers
Researchers at Yale University say they have uncovered 21 "filtration" sites in the Russian-controlled territory of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.
POLITICO
Happy anniversary, Ukraine: Here’s $3 billion
With help from Paul McLeary, Connor O'Brien and Daniel Lippman. PROGRAMMING NOTE: National Security Daily won’t publish from Monday, Aug. 29, to Friday, Sept. 2. We’ll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday. President JOE BIDEN is giving Ukraine quite the Independence...
Ukraine Situation Report: Gepard Anti-Aircraft Systems Now In The Fight
Via TwitterGerman Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems will provide additional defense to Ukrainian forces suffering from Russian aerial threats.
France's Macron visits Algeria in bid to heal wounds
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Algeria on Thursday for a three-day visit aimed at addressing two major challenges: boosting future economic relations and healing colonial-era wounds. The visit comes less than a year after a monthlong diplomatic crisis between the two countries stirred up tensions 60 years after the North African country won its independence from France. The war in Ukraine has reinforced Algeria’s status as a key partner in providing gas to the European continent. In recent years, Macron has made unprecedented steps to acknowledge torture and killings by French troops during Algeria’s 1954-62 war of independence, in a bid to improve the two countries’ still rancorous relations. Yet the series of symbolic gestures has fallen short of an apology from France for its actions during the war — a longstanding demand from Algeria. “We have a common past, we have a painful past, (...) but we want to build a future together,” Macron said in a joint statement with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune in the capital, Algiers.
