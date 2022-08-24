Starbucks union vote not yet decided, due to challenged votes

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — Workers at the Starbucks off of John T. Reid Parkway in Scottsboro, Alabama are going to bed tonight without a definitive decision in a union vote.

Several workers at the store originally banned together in June, when they sent a letter of intent to file for a union to the Starbucks Corporation. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) sent out the ballots to eligible Starbucks employees on July 25, 2022.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, the votes were counted.

News 19 was the only local news station on the call while the votes were read, and took extensive notes.

The votes were picked out of the ballot box and read by Nathan Gilbert, a Field Attorney for the NLRB in the Birmingham area. Prior to the reading of the ballots, Gilbert explained the counting process.

He said in order for either side to win, a majority of votes would be needed. A tie would result in no union being formed.

Each ballot was read and shown to a camera, before being distributed to one of three bins: Yes, No, or Void. A fourth bin was added later on, for challenged votes.

The first vote that was read was a “yes” vote. Following that, six “no” votes were read. The next four votes were “yes” votes.

However, after that, a ballot was pulled out of the box that was torn in half. Only the ballot portion of the vote was still attached, and it was a “yes” vote. The vote was then challenged, so it was added to the challenged bin, rather than the “yes” bin. Following that two additional “no” votes were read, followed by three “yes” votes.

In total, there were eight “yes” votes, eight “no” votes, and four challenged votes.

The three other challenged votes were not explained, as only one was pulled out of the ballot box. Gilbert said there were 23 eligible voters and a total of 20 ballots were cast.

Since the four challenged votes were sufficient enough to impact the result of the election, they will be investigated by the regional director of the National Labor Relations Board.

The Regional Director will then decide if the four challenged votes will be counted at a later time.

