Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
Apple Insider
Google tracks 39 types of personal data, Apple tracks 12
New research claims that of five major Big Tech firms, Google tracks more private data about users than any other — and Apple tracks the least.
CNET
How to Watch the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 Launch
There are few things that more certain in life than death, taxes and new iPhones for the fall. On time, for Sept. 7, Apple has planned what's likely to be its biggest event of the year, launching the latest iteration of its most significant product line, the iPhone. The newest...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
When is the Apple event 2022? The iPhone 14 and new Watch release date has been revealed
Apple is holding perhaps its biggest event of the year, revealing the iPhone 14, new Watches and more.The event will take place in September – with the release of those new products coming along soon after.Apple has now confirmed when exactly the reveal will take place. The release dates will not be revealed until later, but there is plenty of information to make a good guess about when the new iPhones will be released.You can read everything that is likely to be revealed at the “Far Out” event here.Launch eventApple’s launch event, named Far Out, will take place on 7 September,...
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive on September 7
Apple is reportedly planning an event on September 7 to launch new phones and smartwatches, reports Bloomberg. Earlier this month, notable tech product leaker Max Weinbach also tweeted about an Apple event happening close to the September 6 window. The star of the event will be the iPhone 14, of course.
Apple Insider
Despite criticism, Self Service Repair still makes devices more repairable
Apple recently expanded its Self Service Repair program to include Macs. Although the program itself still isn't meant to be the end-all solution for Right to Repair advocates, it's at least a move in the right direction. Since the program was first launched, it has attracted criticism from Right to...
Apple Insider
These features won't be in the release of iOS 16
It's been a rocky road to the iOS 16 launch. Here are the high-profile features that aren't going to debut in the initial release of Apple's upcoming operating system. As is often the case, Apple's software aspirations are too ambiguous. Some features were announced as coming in future updates while others will go missing during the beta process.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Event, iPadOS 16.1 Delays, and Mac Self-Service Repair on the AppleInsider Podca...
Apple's "Far Out" iPhone 14 event has been announced, plus iPadOS 16.1 is now officially delayed, and Apple launches self-service repair for Macs. Apple self-repair program, Apple event invite, and sharing locations in Find My on the AppleInsider Podcast. It's unusual for there to be an Apple event on a...
CNBC
Apple reportedly in talks to make Apple Watches and MacBooks in Vietnam
Apple is reportedly in talks to produce Apple Watches, HomePods and MacBooks in Vietnam. The company has dealt with supply chain disruptions because of Covid-lockdowns in China, so it has been looking to expand production elsewhere. Vietnam already produces some of Apple's AirPods and the company reportedly began to move...
Apple Insider
Apple's talent scouting Platoon firm launches app for artists
Apple has quietly released Platoon for Artists, an app from its music talent division aimed at helping musicians manage their careers. Four years after Apple bought Platoon, the UK-based talent-scouting company, it has now released an official app. Solely aimed at artists who have signed with Platoon -- presumably such as Billie Eilish -- it is intended for career management.
How to scan and sign documents on the iPhone
Despite the dominance of devices, paperwork is still a part of life, whether we like it or not. The iPhone is the only tool you need to scan documents and sign them quickly without requiring additional devices or assistance. These features might not be immediately clear to all iPhone users, but they’re built into the phone, waiting to be discovered.
inputmag.com
Everything we know about the iPhone 14
We’re only a couple of weeks out from the next big iPhone release, but there’s been a couple of late rumors adding some last-minute hype before the expected reveal in September. The leaks give us a good idea of all the iPhone 14 models, which are shaping up to be a considerable upgrade and a template for what Apple looks to do with iPhones from here on out.
Apple Insider
Tinder parent company files antitrust lawsuit against Apple in India
Match Group, owner of popular dating app Tinder, is the latest company to file an antitrust case against Apple to protest the "excessive" 30% fee for publishing in the App Store.
Apple Insider
Apple issues seventh watchOS 9 developer beta
Apple has seeded its seventh developer beta of watchOS 9 to testers. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers in the beta-testing program via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for devices already using beta builds. The public beta version of the releases is expected to arrive soon, and will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
9to5Mac
Designed by Apple
Back in 2016, Apple surprisingly released a physical book called Designed by Apple in California, which had many photos of Apple products created by Jony Ive. In 2019, Ive left the company, and Apple stopped selling the book after that. Although it was quite expensive, the book was certainly one of the most different products Apple has ever released – and I’m glad I was able to buy one.
Apple workers hit back against the company's return-to-office plans, saying they have carried out 'exceptional work' from home
A group of previously office-based workers at Apple circulated a petition arguing employees have shown they can do "exceptional work" from home.
Apple Insider
Best 3-in-1 charging stations for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch
A single dock for to chargeiPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time makes it super convenient and easy to make sure your everyday carry devices are ready to go. Here are a few of the best 3-in-1 charging stations available.
Apple Insider
Deals: get $200 in Samsung Credit with 55" Odyssey Ark Monitor preorders
Samsung's 55-inch Odyssey Ark Monitor is officially available for preorder, with a bonus gift of $200 in Samsung credit that can be used on complementary accessories.
