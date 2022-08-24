Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple's iPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall. September's launch lineup is rumored to focus most of the changes on the iPhone 14 Pro rather than the iPhone 14, and it seems Apple is planning for sales to err towards the newer models. In data shared by analyst Ross Young of DSCC, Apple's suppliers are apparently focusing their efforts on creating panels for the Pro range.
Apple Insider
Google tracks 39 types of personal data, Apple tracks 12
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — New research claims that of five major Big Tech firms, Google tracks more private data about users than any other — and Apple tracks the least.
CNET
How to Watch the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 Launch
There are few things that more certain in life than death, taxes and new iPhones for the fall. On time, for Sept. 7, Apple has planned what's likely to be its biggest event of the year, launching the latest iteration of its most significant product line, the iPhone. The newest...
Apple Insider
GrubHub offers $10 off orders, promoting Apple TV+ series 'Severance'
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — For a very limited time, GrubHub is offering $10 off orders for National Waffle Day in a promotion for Apple Original series "Severance."
Gear Patrol
How to Get the Battery Percentage Back on Your iPhone
In years past, you could toggle on a setting that showed the exact percentage of battery life your iPhone had left. The percentage appeared right next to the battery icon — which, by default, just had a green, yellow or red filling — in the top-right corner of your iPhone's Home screen. Unfortunately, Apple removed this ability on all iPhones that have a notch (so, the iPhone X or later). Its rationale: there just wasn't enough space for it.
How to create impossibly strong passwords that are actually easy to remember
Passwords… we keep coming back to this incredibly sophisticated technology that can also be the Achilles’ Heel of everything you do online. We have all sorts of smart apps to help us create and store unique and strong passwords on our devices, just as tech companies try to eliminate passwords for good.
When is the Apple event 2022? The iPhone 14 and new Watch release date has been revealed
Apple is holding perhaps its biggest event of the year, revealing the iPhone 14, new Watches and more.The event will take place in September – with the release of those new products coming along soon after.Apple has now confirmed when exactly the reveal will take place. The release dates will not be revealed until later, but there is plenty of information to make a good guess about when the new iPhones will be released.You can read everything that is likely to be revealed at the “Far Out” event here.Launch eventApple’s launch event, named Far Out, will take place on 7 September,...
CNET
Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Aug. 26: 10.2-inch iPad for $279, $250 off 1TB MacBook Pro, M2 MacBook Air $1099, more!
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Friday's bestdeals include triple-digit discounts on Apple's current 14-inch MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air, plus the lowest price in 30 days on a 43-inch LG monitor and a Pokemon trading card set for $18.99.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
CNET
Apple Insider
Chamberlain pulls the plug on its HomeKit smart home bridge
Chamberlain Group is discontinuing its HomeKit-compatible myQ Home Bridge Hub because of low sales, though existing models will continue working. The myQ Home Bridge Hub has been out of stock on Chamberlain's website for a few weeks. On Tuesday, the company confirmed to The Verge that it has officially discontinued the hub.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Event, iPadOS 16.1 Delays, and Mac Self-Service Repair on the AppleInsider Podca...
Apple's "Far Out" iPhone 14 event has been announced, plus iPadOS 16.1 is now officially delayed, and Apple launches self-service repair for Macs. Apple self-repair program, Apple event invite, and sharing locations in Find My on the AppleInsider Podcast. It's unusual for there to be an Apple event on a...
Apple Insider
These features won't be in the release of iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — It's been a rocky road to the iOS 16 launch. Here are the high-profile features that aren't going to debut in the initial release of Apple's upcoming operating system.
Apple Insider
Apple's talent scouting Platoon firm launches app for artists
Apple has quietly released Platoon for Artists, an app from its music talent division aimed at helping musicians manage their careers. Four years after Apple bought Platoon, the UK-based talent-scouting company, it has now released an official app. Solely aimed at artists who have signed with Platoon -- presumably such as Billie Eilish -- it is intended for career management.
Apple Insider
SanDisk Professional G-Drive range overhauled with 10Gbit USB 3.2 Type-C
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The SanDisk Professional G-Drive range of high-capacity external drives now includes a hard disk-based option that connects with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface and has a modernized appearance.
