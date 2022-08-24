ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

A rural Florida postal worker died after being attacked by 5 dogs when her vehicle broke down, officials say

By Amanda Watts, Amy Simonson, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WCJB

Fire truck hit while responding to semi-truck crash on I-75 near Lake City

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two semi-trucks crashing on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
LAKE CITY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County Jail inmate caught with shiv in his cell

A Leesburg man faces additional time in the Lake County Jail after a homemade weapon was found in his cell. Jail records show Joshua Jerome Robertson was sentenced in May for domestic battery by strangulation and depriving use of 911. He was originally arrested Feb. 2. Guards were searching Robertson’s...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

3-year-old Florida boy dies after shooting self with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 3-year-old Florida boy is dead after police say he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found in an unlocked case. Gainesville police responded to the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community on Wednesday. They say the boy found the firearm in an unlocked gun case/tool box in the home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Semi-truck carrying cooking oil bursts into flames on I-75 in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Semi-truck carrying oil caught fire, blocking traffic on Interstate 75 for morning commuters on Friday in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say around 5:37 a.m., a semi-truck carrying cooking oil caught fire between the 350 and 352 exits on I-75 in Ocala. When firefighters arrived, the...
OCALA, FL
WFLA

Florida toddler dies after shooting himself while ‘playing’ with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A three-year-old Florida boy was killed on Wednesday after shooting himself with a gun that was left unattended. According to a post on the Gainesville Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to a reported shooting at a mobile home community at 6 p.m. Officers said the three-year-old victim was “playing with” […]
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie. A sedan was headed north when troopers say it ran off the road a little after 5 p.m Friday afternoon. The wreck happened near mile marker 380 and blocked the northbound lane.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack

A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 men shot to death in Altoona

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
ALTOONA, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery

stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
EUSTIS, FL

