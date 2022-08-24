A rural Florida postal worker died after being attacked by 5 dogs when her vehicle broke down, officials say

Read full article on original website
WCJB
Fire truck hit while responding to semi-truck crash on I-75 near Lake City
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - The morning commute on Interstate 75 was a challenge in North Central Florida due to multiple incidents including two crashes in Columbia County. Heavy fog on Friday morning may have contributed to two semi-trucks crashing on the interstate near the U.S. Highway 41 exit between High Springs and Lake City.
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
Florida Woman “Upset” She Couldn’t Buy Beer Without ID, Charged With Battery
A Florida woman has been arrested at a Circle K after becoming angry after finding out she needed ID to buy beer. Deputies responded to the Circle K in the 15800 block of E Highway 40 in Marion County, in reference to a battery. When
wogx.com
Ex-girlfriend of murdered Central Florida deputy arrested, sheriff's office says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An ex-girlfriend of a Marion County deputy has been arrested in connection to his murder, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday. Jacqueline Jasmin Johnson-Cabrera, 22, of Ocala, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Deputy Cory Schweitzer. According to the sheriff's...
FHP: Several injured in crash involving party bus in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating what caused a crash between a car and a party bus in Volusia County. Troopers said the bus collided with a car just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County Jail inmate caught with shiv in his cell
A Leesburg man faces additional time in the Lake County Jail after a homemade weapon was found in his cell. Jail records show Joshua Jerome Robertson was sentenced in May for domestic battery by strangulation and depriving use of 911. He was originally arrested Feb. 2. Guards were searching Robertson’s...
fox35orlando.com
3-year-old Florida boy dies after shooting self with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 3-year-old Florida boy is dead after police say he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found in an unlocked case. Gainesville police responded to the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community on Wednesday. They say the boy found the firearm in an unlocked gun case/tool box in the home.
WCJB
Semi-truck carrying cooking oil bursts into flames on I-75 in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Semi-truck carrying oil caught fire, blocking traffic on Interstate 75 for morning commuters on Friday in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say around 5:37 a.m., a semi-truck carrying cooking oil caught fire between the 350 and 352 exits on I-75 in Ocala. When firefighters arrived, the...
Florida toddler dies after shooting himself while ‘playing’ with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A three-year-old Florida boy was killed on Wednesday after shooting himself with a gun that was left unattended. According to a post on the Gainesville Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to a reported shooting at a mobile home community at 6 p.m. Officers said the three-year-old victim was “playing with” […]
Florida Man’s Carjacking Spree Thwarted A Few Counties Away From Where It Started
A Florida man went on a carjacking spree Tuesday morning with three separate victims, but his spree came to an end in a stolen box truck a few counties away from where he started. Just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
WCJB
Two killed in fiery fatal crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-75 near Payne’s Prairie. A sedan was headed north when troopers say it ran off the road a little after 5 p.m Friday afternoon. The wreck happened near mile marker 380 and blocked the northbound lane.
click orlando
New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack
A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
WESH
Wild video: Ocala suspect leads police on chase through fences, yards, wooded area
OCALA, Fla. — Dale Shrewsbury, 35, is facing charges of auto theft, aggravated fleeing and driving with a suspended license. On Aug. 11, Ocala police were called to Northeast 9th Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly afterward, the vehicle was spotted heading westbound on State Route...
2 men shot to death in Altoona
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
WESH
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping her children to chairs as punishment
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach mother is accused of taping three children to chairs and a wall as a form of discipline. Thirty-year-old Ymani Bain made her first court appearance facing charges of aggravated battery in the case of three of her children under the age of 10.
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery
stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
Florida’s largest food bank will be handing out food to Jacksonville residents in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Farm Share will be distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods with God Children’s Ministry. The location will be at Henry L. Brown-Kooker Park located at 2902 Bennett St., Jacksonville, Fl. 32206. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
fox35orlando.com
Women accused of 'distraction-style' theft at Ross, other Central Florida stores
OCALA, Fla. - Police are asking the community for help identifying three women they said are linked to a ‘distraction-style’ theft at a Ross and similar thefts at another Central Florida retail store. Ocala police say on Aug. 9, the women entered Ross department store, located at 2701...
