FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buck Showalter on Yankee Stadium crowd: 'Almost as good as ours that we had at Citi Field'
Mets manager Buck Showalter said the crowd at Yankee Stadium for this week’s Subway Series was “almost as good” as the one at Citi Field last month.
Report: Yankees players still shocked by 1 move team made
The New York Yankees are a World Series contender and were regarded as “buyers” at the non-waiver trade deadline earlier this month. That’s why it was so surprising to see the team trade one of its top pitchers. The Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St....
Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets
The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
Pete Alonso, Jacob deGrom help Mets best Rockies
Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer and Jacob deGrom tossed six strong innings Thursday night for the host New York Mets, who beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 in the opener of a four-game series. The Mets snapped a two-game losing streak. Ryan McMahon homered in the sixth for the Rockies,...
Angels Claim Rob Zastryzny From Mets
The Angels have claimed Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the Mets, and the left-hander has been optioned to Triple-A. New York designated Zastryzny for assignment earlier this week. The Mets signed Zastryzny to a minors contract in May, and he made a single appearance for the Mets (tossing one inning...
Yankees Battling Through Injuries, Slumps In Miserable August
Prior to the All-Star break, the New York Yankees appeared to be heading towards an unparalleled season, leading the Major Leagues with a 64-28 record and the AL East by 13 games, but since then they have stumbled to the point where their prospects for reaching the World Series for the first time in 13 years now are in serious doubt.
Yankees’ Cashman Set to Extend MLB’s Longest-Running GM Tenure
Brian Cashman, the New York Yankees’ general manager, has been in his day-to-day position longer than any other GM in Major League Baseball, having begun his run with the Yankees in 1998. In comparison, the Boston Red Sox have won the World Series four times since 2004 under three different GMs, and now are working at a dismal level on a fourth. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets have shifted general managers like deck chairs. Most recently the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers fired theirs. There’s something to be said about Cashman’s longevity...
New York Mets Injury Updates: Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme
New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar (oblique) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters. According to Showalter, Escobar should be ready to rejoin the Mets on Friday or Saturday during their series with the Colorado...
Clock Turns Back For Former New York Mets On Saturday
Old Timer's Day began for the New York Mets in the magical year of 1969. Good things happened that year, including their "Amazin" World Championship, amongst a myriad of major world events. The scrooge-like former Mets owners, Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz killed the beloved event in 1994. They were probably tired of hearing former Mets players mock their ownership's lack of baseball knowledge...but that's a story for another day. Old Timer's Day is back and it's Saturday at Citi Field.
Massapequa Coast's World Series little leaguers heading to Friday Mets game
The trip home for the Massapequa Coast World Series Little League team just got a little sweeter.
