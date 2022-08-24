TEP: Power outages due to storm-related damage

Thousands of people throughout Tucson who lost power Tuesday night now have the lights back on. As many as 4,000 customers were without power at one point, but crews worked to restore power for many of them.

Storm damage caused outages mainly in areas of the south side and East Tucson.

Northbound lanes on Kolb Rd. are closed between Escalante and Golf Links Rd. because of downed power lines, according to Tucson Police. They said Tucson Electric Power is working to fix the poles. In the meantime, TEP asks anyone who sees a downed line to avoid it and call 911.

The Pima County Department of Transportation reports Mission road is closed south of Los Reales also because of downed power lines.

As of 10pm power wasn't restored for areas on the East Side, near Tucson International Airport, and in Drexel Heights.

View today's weather and TEP's outage map for updates.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

