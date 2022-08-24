ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Man shot, killed at College Hill gas station, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after he was shot and killed in College Hill Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they arrived around 3 a.m. to 1200 W. Galbraith Road and found Landen McIntosh, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. McIntosh died at the scene, police said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 injured, 1 in critical condition after hit-and-run in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is in critical condition, and two others have minor injuries after a hit-and-run occurred in Hyde Park Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers says that around 2:15 a.m. Ryan Malm, 25, Ella Lykins, 20, and Valentena Carmosino, 21, who were standing next to a gray...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Oakley SWAT standoff ends with suspect in custody

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect that initiated an hours-long SWAT standoff by barricading himself in an apartment in Oakley is in custody, Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said. Cincinnati police responded to the area near Markbreit Avenue and Edwards Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday after a 911 disconnect, according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police investigate College Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in College Hill. A man was found with a gunshot wound to one of his legs in the 6100 block of Hempwood Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. A FOX19 NOW crew observed a silver Nissan Ultimata that appeared to...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Attempted child abduction caught on camera

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A six-year-old girl was nearly abducted from the front yard of her home in Hamilton on Tuesday. The incident took place in broad daylight and it was recorded on a Ring camera. The girl’s parents were inside their home and she was throwing trash in the...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police responding to reports of pedestrian struck near CUF

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is responding to reports of a crash with injuries after a pedestrian was struck on Thursday night. The crash happened around 9:18 p.m. at Central Parkway and Mohawk Place near Clifton. This is a developing story that will be updated with information as...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Two arrests made in hit-and-run death of well known Covington woman

NEWPORT, Ky. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Newport over the weekend. It happened around 12:24 a.m. when two cyclists were crossing the 11th Street Bridge from Newport into Covington. One of the cyclists, identified as Gloria San Miguel, was killed by a hit-and-run driver.
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
CINCINNATI, OH

