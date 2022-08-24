Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
An overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead on Galbraith Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One man has died following an overnight shooting on Galbraith Road. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Cincinnati police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road. Upon arrival, officials located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
Fox 19
Man shot, killed at College Hill gas station, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after he was shot and killed in College Hill Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they arrived around 3 a.m. to 1200 W. Galbraith Road and found Landen McIntosh, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. McIntosh died at the scene, police said.
23-year-old man fatally shot at gas station in College Hill
CPD has not released any information on suspects or what may have led up to the shooting that took place early Saturday morning.
Fox 19
2 injured, 1 in critical condition after hit-and-run in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is in critical condition, and two others have minor injuries after a hit-and-run occurred in Hyde Park Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers says that around 2:15 a.m. Ryan Malm, 25, Ella Lykins, 20, and Valentena Carmosino, 21, who were standing next to a gray...
WLWT 5
New details emerge about suspect arrested for hit-and-run that killed Covington mother
NEWPORT, Ky. — A man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Covington mother was arraigned in court Friday. Now, new details are emerging about the alleged driver's record on the road. According to court documents, 60-year-old Mark Phipps was arrested less than a month ago for...
Police: Man found dead in crashed car on Central Parkway in Clifton
A man is dead after police discovered him shot in the chest inside of a vehicle on Central Parkway in Clifton on Friday morning.
Stolen vehicle found in a Reading pond
Upon a quick search at Lakeshore Apartments, Reading police officers discovered no victims in the vehicle.
WLWT 5
Police: Man dead after shooting, crash near Cincinnati State that prompted lockdown
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he was found shot inside his car that crashed near Cincinnati State's campus Friday, according to police on the scene. It happened around 9: 30 a.m. along Central Parkway between Ludlow and Monmouth avenues when police responded to a report of a crash.
Fox 19
Oakley SWAT standoff ends with suspect in custody
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect that initiated an hours-long SWAT standoff by barricading himself in an apartment in Oakley is in custody, Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said. Cincinnati police responded to the area near Markbreit Avenue and Edwards Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday after a 911 disconnect, according to...
Fox 19
Police investigate College Hill shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in College Hill. A man was found with a gunshot wound to one of his legs in the 6100 block of Hempwood Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. A FOX19 NOW crew observed a silver Nissan Ultimata that appeared to...
WLWT 5
Police: Man dead after being found shot in his car near Cincinnati State; campus on lockdown
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he was found shot inside his car that crashed near Cincinnati State's campus Friday, according to police on scene. It happened around 10 a.m. along Central Parkway between Ludlow and Monmouth avenues when police responded to a report of a crash. Officers...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest third person for fatal West End shooting
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police arrested a third person in connection to a July fatal shooting in the West End. According to court records, around 2:55 a.m. on July 31 officers found a victim suffering from a gun shot would in the 1600 block of Lockhurst Lane. The victim, 44-year-old...
Fox 19
Warren County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspects after 5 vehicles stolen
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after five vehicles were stolen on Aug. 22 in a Deerfield Township neighborhood. Each vehicle was stolen from the Montclaire Subdivision on the same night, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicles were left unlocked with...
Fox 19
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A six-year-old girl was nearly abducted from the front yard of her home in Hamilton on Tuesday. The incident took place in broad daylight and it was recorded on a Ring camera. The girl’s parents were inside their home and she was throwing trash in the...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of pedestrian struck near CUF
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is responding to reports of a crash with injuries after a pedestrian was struck on Thursday night. The crash happened around 9:18 p.m. at Central Parkway and Mohawk Place near Clifton. This is a developing story that will be updated with information as...
Elderly neighbors in Roselawn feel thefts are targeting their community
Some of the victims are on a fixed income and unable to afford the insurance deductibles required to secure replacements. The thefts leave them unable to get around.
WLWT 5
Police: Two arrests made in hit-and-run death of well known Covington woman
NEWPORT, Ky. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Newport over the weekend. It happened around 12:24 a.m. when two cyclists were crossing the 11th Street Bridge from Newport into Covington. One of the cyclists, identified as Gloria San Miguel, was killed by a hit-and-run driver.
WLWT 5
Middletown community concerned less about house fire, more on suspect charged
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A house was destroyed after an overnight fire Sunday in Middletown. After completing an investigation, officials with Manchester Fire said it was intentionally set. Sunday night the house was engulfed in flames but surrounding neighbors have no significant damage. Around 11:30 p.m., Middletown police and fire...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for driver who struck man in Avondale hit-and-run
CINCINNATI — Several people who live in the Haddon Hall apartments said they recalled hearing a bruising collision between a man and a car Wednesday night on Reading Road in Avondale. "We thought he was gone," neighbor Catherine Bailey said. "We [were] all sitting on the porch. We [saw]...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
