ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History

Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Los Angeles, CA
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Beeter
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor out of Orioles' order Thursday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rounged Odor is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. Odor went 0-for-6 with a walk and a whiff in the first two games of the series. Terrin Vavra will start on the keystone and hit seventh.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy