FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS Sports
Twins' Aaron Sanchez removed prematurely vs. Astros after bench-clearing incident triggers mound visit rule
Minnesota Twins right-hander Aaron Sanchez was involved in an unusual sequence during Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros that resulted in him being removed prematurely because of Major League Baseball's rules on mound visits. The scene went down to begin the bottom of the fifth inning. Sanchez threw an inside...
ESPN
MLB suspends six players in Dominican Summer League for 60 games each for PEDs
Six players in the Dominican Summer League were suspended 60 games each by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. New York Mets pitcher Richard Cardoza, Kansas City pitcher Jeremy Castro, Arizona pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, Houston pitcher Jose Serrano and Atlanta infielder Christian Suarez were penalized after testing positive for stanozolol.
MLB・
ESPN
Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5
PHILADELPHIA -- — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
numberfire.com
Rockies' Elehuris Montero exits lineup Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Elehuris Montero is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Montero hit a solo homer in the Rockies' last game, but he appears to be receiving a breather for Tuesday's contest. C.J. Cron will replace Montero on first base and bat cleanup.
Minnesota Twins sign outfielder Billy Hamilton to minor league contract
The Minnesota Twins signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league contract on Thursday. Hamilton, who turns 32 next
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Elehuris Montero sitting Thursday for Colorado
Colorado Rockies infielder Elehuris Montero is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Montero will sit for the second time in three games. C.J. Cron will move to first base while Charlie Blackmon returns to be the Rockies' designated hitter and No. 3 batter.
CBS Sports
Nestor Cortes injury: Yankees All-Star heading to IL with groin issue, per report
Prior to their game in Oakland on Thursday night, the Yankees are expected to place All-Star starting pitcher Nestor Cortes on the injured list due to a groin injury, reports The Athletic. As a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Greg Weissert will be called up from the minors to join the roster.
FOX Sports
Mets host the Rockies, look to continue home win streak
Colorado Rockies (54-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (80-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -343, Rockies +270; over/under is 8...
