ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Marijuana, ecstasy worth more than $1M seized in Michigan

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lf3y5_0hSmNfHO00

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan recently thwarted suspected smugglers using the Blue Water Bridge to traffic drugs worth more than $1 million.

A joint investigation with the St. Clair County Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations Port Huron Border Enforcement Security Team intercepted a semi-truck that crossed the U.S. border at the bridge at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, The Times Herald reported.

According to the newspaper, investigators surveilled the truck’s activity and pounced when the semi backed up to a van parked at a closed Columbus Township business and agents observed suspected narcotics being transferred to the van.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a Monday news release that 348 pounds of marijuana, 24 pounds of ecstasy, $36,000 and pistol ammunition were seized during the sting, MLive.com reported.

Three people were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Those arrested included the 23-year-old driver from Canada the 27-year-old driver of the van and the driver of a second van that arrived during the confrontation, the news site reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
FLINT, MI
102.5 The Bone

Officials: Arizona woman sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth

MADISON, Wis. — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing meth, according to officials. According to a news release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western District of Wisconsin, Krista Sparks, 28, from Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and money laundering. The DOJ said that Sparks pleaded guilty to the charges back on May 24.
PHOENIX, AZ
msn.com

Michigan State Police stopping THC blood tests due to possible discrepancies

FLINT, Mich - The Michigan State Police have confirmed they have immediately stopped the processing of THC blood samples due to discrepancies. State Police issued a statement saying earlier this week a discrepancy was discovered in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC.
MICHIGAN STATE
102.5 The Bone

Florida man sentenced to 25 years for causing overdoses, dumping body

A Florida man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his role in an organization that distributed fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, prosecutors said. Sherman Michael Puckett, 34, of Clearwater, agreed to a plea deal in March and was sentenced on Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus Township, MI
State
Michigan State
County
Saint Clair County, MI
Saint Clair County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
102.5 The Bone

Arizona Customs and Border Protection officers find about 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches

NOGALES, Ariz. — Arizona Customs and Border Protection officers have found about 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches that belonged to a pedestrian. According to a Twitter post by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Nogales director, Michael W. Humphries, said that on August 23, CBP officers were conducting an inspection when one of the officers thought the crutches were “excessively heavy.”
NOGALES, AZ
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan State Police halt blood tests for marijuana over accuracy concerns

The Michigan State Police Crime lab on Thursday, Aug. 25, notified prosecutors across the state that there’s a problem with marijuana testing in blood. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC,” MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner said in an email sent to MLive Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution (MSP) today notified the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan that we are immediately halting the processing of all THC blood samples as we work to learn more and/or until we can institute another validated method of testing to ensure accuracy.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
ClickOnDetroit.com

Judge again orders accused Oxford shooter to remain at Oakland County Jail

The suspected Oxford High School shooter appeared virtually in court Thursday morning for a hearing to confirm his placement at the Oakland County Jail, where he awaits trial for the fatal Nov. 30 mass shooting. Each month, accused shooter Ethan Crumbley must appear in court for a pretrial hearing, in...
102.5 The Bone

USDA scattering rabies vaccines for wildlife across 9 states

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun its annual practice of scattering more than 3 million packets of oral rabies vaccines across nine states along the Appalachian Mountains chain. The agency began distributing the packets by helicopter and airplanes from Maine to Alabama over a three-month period beginning this month,...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Ecstasy#Canada#The Times Herald#Mlive Com#Cox Media Group
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a Tuesday morning rollover collision in Crawford County. According to authorities, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post was working on I-75 near Seven Mile Road when they witnessed the rollover crash at about 9:30 a.m. The dashboard camera captured the driver lose control of the vehicle, drive off the left side of the highway and veer back onto the road.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
102.5 The Bone

Officials: California man pleads guilty to smuggling more than 1,700 wild animals in US

LOS ANGELES — A man from Oxnard, California pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal charges of smuggling more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, officials say. In a news release, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of California said that Jose Manuel Perez, 30, also known as Julio Rodriguez, had pleaded guilty to two counts of smuggling goods into the U.S. and one count of wildlife trafficking.
OXNARD, CA
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

Michigan’s new foreclosure claims law is pricing out housing programs

A new state law that allows for former property owners to collect surplus proceeds after a foreclosed property is sold was praised as a victory by those who are able to recoup some of the money from sales that would have otherwise gone to county government coffers. But it is already having a chilling effect on some government programs that would redevelop the properties or provide an opportunity for renters to own their own homes.
MICHIGAN STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy