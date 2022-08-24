Read full article on original website
ArkLaTex Politics: Windmills in the Gulf
Shreveport, La -- Passing through the Louisiana Legislature during the most recent session was 'Act 443', providing for the building of a wind farm off Louisiana's coast in the Gulf of Mexico. 25,000 acres of offshore water would be dedicated to the project; each wind turbine could weigh up to...
Illinois lawmakers meet to discuss hate crimes
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Public Safety and Violence Prevention task force met Thursday to share information and discuss strategies for preventing hate crimes throughout the state. A hate crime is a prejudice-motivated crime that occurs when a perpetrator targets a victim because of their membership in a...
Poll: Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built in the state
(The Center Square) – A majority of Arizonans support building a wall at the Mexican border in the state and say that the surge in illegal immigration constitutes an invasion, according to new polling. Pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research also show that a large majority of Arizonans think...
Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year
(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
GOP hopes stoked in Oregon even as party hits West Coast low point
A new election forecast says there’s wobble in Democrats’ 40-year hold on the Oregon governor’s office, even as Republicans hit a historic low point along the West Coast. The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 18, moved the Nov. 8 race for...
Missouri's voter photo ID, registration law faces lawsuits before it takes effect
(The Center Square) – Two lawsuits seek to stop Missouri’s voter identification and registration law before it becomes effective on Aug. 28. House Bill 1878, a 58-page omnibus elections bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in June, requires persons seeking to vote to show photo identification. The law also prohibits compensating people for voter registration activities and requires anyone who assists with more than 10 voter registrations to be a registered voter and register with the state. Violating the law is a class three election offense, a misdemeanor punishable by a year in prison or a fine of $2,500, or both.
'Damn straight': Betsy Johnson reacts to news she made Oregon ballot
Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson has qualified for the Nov. 8 General Election as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. “Damn straight," Johnson said in a statement on Thursday, Aug. 25. "This is a momentous day for Oregon." Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan issued a statement Thursday that Johnson had...
Betsy Johnson not on the ballot for Oregon governor — yet
The closing date to get on the General Election ballot is rapidly approaching, with the Oregon Secretary of State moving closer to the Aug. 30 deadline to qualify candidates for the Nov. 8 ballot. The biggest question still to be settled: Will former Sen. Betsy Johnson qualify to run as...
Report: South Carolina inflation-adjusted K-12 spending rose 19% since 2002
(The Center Square) — South Carolina spends $14,310 per student in its K-12 public schools, an inflation-adjusted increase of 19% since 2002, according to a new study from the Reason Foundation. While the average state increased its spending by $3,211 per student, or 25%, South Carolina students saw the...
State checking more signatures on Nebraska medical marijuana petitions
Medical marijuana backers maintained a sliver of hope for making the November ballot after Secretary of State Bob Evnen agreed to review some petition signatures that were not checked earlier. Crista Eggers, the campaign coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, said Thursday that petition organizers asked for the additional review...
Student loan forgiveness arrives, but shrinking student numbers in PA remains a major problem
(The Center Square) – The White House's announcement that taxpayers will pick up an estimated $300 billion in student loan debt will benefit some Pennsylvania residents, but the long-term issues of higher education in the state will remain. Pennsylvania, like many states in the northeast, has above-average student debt...
Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. visits Wyoming
Recently, the Wyoming National Guard hosted two Dignitaries from our partnering country of Tunisia, which is part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, the Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S., and Senior Colonel Mohamed Ben Salah, Tunisian Military Attaché, visited Wyoming. During their time...
Governor Little Calls for Special Session of the Idaho Legislature
Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced on Tuesday a special legislative session will be held September 1, to use the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing...
Texarkana, Ark. and Texas election races unfolding for November
TEXARKANA, Texas – As the election date is rounding the corner in November, the city of Texarkana in Arkansas and Texas races are unfolding. On the Texarkana, Texas side, all incumbents are running uncontested. While on the Arkansas side, three of four city offices are being challenged in the upcoming election.
'It lifts a weight': 82,000 Nebraskans could see debt erased through student loan forgiveness plan
President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could wipe out the student debt for nearly 82,000 Nebraskans, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. Another 51,000 borrowers living in the Cornhusker state — there are 245,600 total — could see their student loan debt cut in half under the proposal put forward on Wednesday.
Pritzker pumps breaks on following California’s lead banning gas car sales by 2035
(The Center Square) – California’s move to ban sales of gas vehicles in the state by 2035 may go too far even for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week heralded his state’s move. “We will be the first jurisdiction in the world to...
Border agents saved two lives in Arizona last week
(The Center Square) – U.S. Border Patrol agents bookended last week by saving two lives in Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that U.S. Border Patrol agents saved a life near Douglas, Arizona on Sunday, Aug. 14, and another near Ajo, Arizona, on Saturday, Aug. 20. On Aug....
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
Affordable housing, job training a growing problem for Pennsylvania business owners
(The Center Square) – In the Pennsylvania economy today, employers struggle with finding enough workers, rising prices, and enough affordable housing for their workers. Rising prices, employee and supply shortages, wage surcharges, and “escalating energy prices” puts “a strain on our survival,” said David Crouse, owner of 3C’s family restaurant in the Pottsville area.
California officially requires all new cars sold to be zero-emission by 2035
(The Center Square) – California air regulators have set a 2035 deadline for all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles, a move that will make the Golden State one of the first jurisdictions in the world to enact this increasingly-costly requirement. The...
