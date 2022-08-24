ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday

Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
Alcántara hurls 4th complete game, Marlins top Dodgers 2-1

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcántara bounced back from his shortest outing of the season by throwing a complete-game six-hitter as the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 Saturday night. After allowing a season-high six runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Dodgers on Aug. 21, Alcántara (12-6) limited the NL-West leaders to Mookie Betts’ solo home run. The All-Star right-hander struck out 10 and walked two for his fourth complete game. Los Angeles threatened in the ninth with one-out singles by Freddie Freeman and Will Smith. Justin Turner walked with two out before Alcántara retired Joey Gallo on a grounder to first. Jerar Encarnación hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth that put Miami ahead. Joey Wendle and Jon Berti reached on two-out infield singles against Dodgers starter Dustin May (1-1), and Encarnación followed with a grounder to left field that scored Wendle.
Browning leads Bengals past Rams 16-7 in Super Bowl rematch

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jake Browning came off the bench to go 19 of 24 for 173 yards and a touchdown, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a 16-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday in a preseason game contested mostly by backups. Tight end Justin Rigg caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Browning with 4:34 remaining to secure the win in the rematch of last season’s Super Bowl, which Los Angeles won 23-20. Two days after the teams were involved in a benches-clearing brawl at a joint practice during which Rams star Aaron Donald swung a helmet, the game proceeded without incident. Both teams also appeared to avoid any serious injuries in their preseason finale. Third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins scrambled for the Rams’ only touchdown with 11:25 remaining.
