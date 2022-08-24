Read full article on original website
'A historic step for Mayfield,' as bids submitted for courthouse demolition
MAYFIELD, KY — Next Monday, we'll learn more about the future landscape of Mayfield. That's when a contractor will be chosen for courthouse demolition. Bidding opened at 2 p.m. Thursday and closed Thursday evening. They had four bids come in. The lowest came from Youngblood Excavating and Contracting out...
KFVS12
Paducah approves $10.4 million grant for riverfront upgrades
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is going to see improvements along the riverfront for pedestrians and river traffic. The Paducah Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday and accepted the 2019 Build Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant for $10.4 million to enhance and upgrade the Paducah Riverfront area.
KFVS12
Williamson Co. to receive one of ten statewide grants announced by IDNR
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced 10 grants totaling $500,000 for land trusts in Illinois to support stewardship on land protected by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission (INPC). Among the grant recipients was Williamson County, which is set to receive a grant of $69,344.79.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Mayor Addresses Proposed Consolidated Middle School
Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire has publicly expressed his concerns about the building of a new school in the county. Following recent approval by the Obion County School Board to begin studies for a new consolidated Middle School, Mayor McGuire addressed the issue to County Commissioners.(AUDIO) Mayor McGuire then explained...
wkdzradio.com
KYTC’s Poat Addresses Key Trigg County Concerns
In a recent visit with the Cadiz Rotary Club, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat opined on several concerns of Trigg County interest. Among them: the R-cut at the intersection of US 68/80 and the South Road, the growing dangers of the Broadbent Square intersection near I-24, the region’s Amish and other religious affiliations requiring horse & buggy use on main thoroughfares, and what the gas tax means for KYTC.
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years
PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
westkentuckystar.com
September Chamber breakfast to feature U.S.S. Constitution commander
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast on September 1st will feature the Paducah native who commands the U.S.S. Constitution. Navy Commander Billie J. Farrell was appointed to the command of Old Ironsides earlier this year. Farrell is the first woman to have command of the 224-year-old ship. The Chamber...
wpsdlocal6.com
Awaiting approval of new carrier, Barkley Regional Airport sees drop in passengers
PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport is experiencing a drop in the number of booked flights. Barkley and its customers are still waiting for the Department of Transportation to approve Contour Aviation as the airport's new carrier. The timeframe is challenging to predict. Usually, the process to approve a carrier...
thunderboltradio.com
It is Tuesday at the Obion County Fair
The Obion County Fair got underway this morning in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn with the Jr. Market Hog, Lamb and Steer Shows. The Midway carnival will open today at 5:00, with a one price admission and all rides for $12.00. At 7:00 tonight, the Junior Livestock Auction will be...
wish989.com
Marion to Welcome Prospect League Team to Rent One Park
MARION – Marion’s new baseball team will play in the Prospect League. That announcement was made Wednesday during a press conference at Rent One Park. Marion will become the 18th team to join the league for the upcoming season. League Commissioner Dennis Bastien says the Prospect League is...
KFVS12
Downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot to close overnight this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A downtown parking lot will be closed overnight on Friday and Saturday, August, 27-28. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Boardman Pavilion parking lot, located at Independence and Main, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. They said cars...
KFVS12
New businesses open in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Cape Girardeau has seen some new businesses pop up which residents hope will give the local economy a leg up. Three new restaurants will be established downtown. Folks are saying they’re glad to see the new businesses after the pandemic had such a harsh...
westkentuckystar.com
Charity truck, tractor pull Saturday in Murray
The Mid-South Pullers Association will hold its annual charity truck and tractor pull Saturday at the Murray-Calloway County fairgrounds. The Derek Glisson Memorial Tractor Pull will begin at 7 p.m. to benefit their scholarship program. Admission is $15, with five and under free. Many of the same pullers will be...
KFVS12
Illegal marijuana grow operation found in Graves County, Kentucky
westkentuckystar.com
New robot technology employed at Paducah Gaseous Diffusion site
New robot technology is being used for the first time at the site of Paducah's former uranium enrichment facility. Workers from Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership are using the robot to inspect pipes that were once part of the enrichment process. The technology is comparable to robots used to inspect municipal water pipes.
KFVS12
New businesses come to Cape Girardeau
kbsi23.com
West Kentucky Regional Job Fair comes to Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The West Kentucky Regional Job Fair was held at the Paducah McCracken County Convention and Expo Center Tuesday. The fair housed a record breaking 106 employers, all looking to hire new employees. “Talked to several of our team members that are here, and good turnout...
wsiu.org
What’s on the menu? SIU students to serve up copi at Du Quoin State Fair
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Visitors to the Du Quoin State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 27, will have the chance to taste copi — formerly Asian carp — prepared by students in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s hospitality, tourism and event management and nutrition and dietetics programs. Students will...
westkentuckystar.com
New Prospect League baseball team coming to Rent One Park
Owners of Rent One Park in Marion held a press conference this week to announce that they would be the home for a new southern Illinois baseball team in the Prospect League for the 2023 season. The Prospect League is a summer collegiate wood bat baseball league similar to the...
wkdzradio.com
Additional Superloads To Move Along I-24 In The Region
Motorists need to be alert for a slow-moving specialized hauler that plans to move additional superloads along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties about every other day over the next two weeks. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the first superload...
