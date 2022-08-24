In a recent visit with the Cadiz Rotary Club, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat opined on several concerns of Trigg County interest. Among them: the R-cut at the intersection of US 68/80 and the South Road, the growing dangers of the Broadbent Square intersection near I-24, the region’s Amish and other religious affiliations requiring horse & buggy use on main thoroughfares, and what the gas tax means for KYTC.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO