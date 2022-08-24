Read full article on original website
FRAUD
2d ago
Boyfriend knows what happened to her & POLICE IS ALLOWING HIM TIME TO HIDE WHAT LITTLE LEADS THEY HAD 🙏🏽✝️Praying for her family
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationCar News | Celebrity NewsNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox8live.com
1 killed, 3 wounded in three overnight New Orleans shootings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed and three others wounded in three separate overnight shootings, New Orleans police said Saturday. The first shooting occurred around 9:34 p.m. in the 9000 block of Marks Street, police said. A male victim told police he was walking down the street when he was shot. He was taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle.
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018
Ramona Brown Age Progression Photo - Age 37Facebook. In February 2018, a woman contacted the New Orleans Police Department to report her sister, Ramona Brown missing. She said Ramona vanished in 1984. WWLTV created an investigative series focused on the disappearance of Ramona Brown.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car thieves steal New Orleans doctor’s laptop
New Orleans doctor Reena John was shaken up after her laptop with valuable documents was stolen when her vehicle in front of her Irish Channel condo.
NOLA.com
Double shooting at Hoffman Triangle bar kills one man, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally wounded in a double shooting outside a Hoffman Triangle bar, New Orleans police said Saturday. The gunfire was reported Friday at 11:09 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street. "The victims were standing outside a bar when a vehicle passed and the occupants began firing shots," a police report said. Paramedics took both victims, ages 39 and 38, took to a hospital, where older man died.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Toddler leaves dentist with mouthful of metal; family says they're horrified
MAUREPAS - A family has a lot of questions after their toddler left the dentist with a mouth full of metal. They tell 2 On Your Side they didn't agree to what happened, were given no warning and it's caused the child distress. It all started with a trip to...
WDSU
Shooting at the edge of the French Quarter on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of the French Quarter and the Marigny on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Esplanade and Decatur. No other information is...
WDSU
Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
NOPD: Fourth murder in a day
NOPD: Fourth murder in a day. New Orleans Police are on scene of an apparent homicide in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Two inmates wounded in stabbing at New Orleans jail, authorities say
Two inmates of the Orleans Justice Center were wounded Wednesday when they stabbed each other during a fight, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said. The injuries were minor, and neither of the inmates was admitted to a hospital, the Sheriff's Office said. The altercation marks the fifth reported stabbing at...
WDSU
Shooting in the Desire Development neighborhood Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Desire Development neighborhood that injured one man on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a graze wound to his body around 10:05 a.m. on the 3300 block of Oliver White. No other information is available...
WDSU
Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury
A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
JPSO: Man found shot dead inside Metairie home
An investigation is underway in Jefferson Parish after detectives say a man was found dead at a Metairie home on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
Man shot to death by homeowner in Bush
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday in the Bush area. The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Jacob...
NOPD says woman ‘declared deceased’ on Chef Menteur Highway, details surrounding death unclear
Early reports indicate an adult female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, however, details on the victim's age were unclear. The NOPD confirmed the woman's death around 7:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Fifth man arrested in killing at Uptown New Orleans auto repair shop
A fifth man was arrested Thursday in last year's fatal shooting at an Uptown auto repair shop, New Orleans police said. Jessie Hughes, 32, faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Torrin Girard, 20, who was gunned down in the 4300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street on Sept. 20. Police said they obtained a warrant for Hughes' arrest two days after the shooting, but Hughes had gone to Austell, Georgia. He was arrested there Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Victim's mother also disputes Cantrell's assertion she 'showed love' to victims
The day after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s news conference to explain why she appeared in court with the family of a convicted juvenile offender during sentencing, one of the victim’s mother’s is telling her story.
Man shot and killed near Algiers Point Friday afternoon: NOPD
According to the police, a male victim was shot in McDonough at the intersection of Teche Street at Red Allen Way.
Man murdered in Metairie
A man is dead after a Thursday night shooting at an apartment in Metairie. It happened between I-10 and West Napoleon Avenue on Pasadena Avenue.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Algiers. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Teche Street at Red Allen Way around 11:52 a.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they later died. The Orleans Parish...
Photos: Louisiana woman used cardboard box to hide from cameras, break into dentist office
A burglar tried to conceal her identity using a big cardboard box to enter a Louisiana dentist's office
Comments / 4