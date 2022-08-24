ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney easily beats lefty Alessandra Biaggi in NY-17

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hekD_0hSmMNYD00
Sean Patrick Maloney faced Alessandra Biaggi in the race for the newly-drawn NY-17. Getty Images

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the head of the House Democrats’ campaign fundraising arm, had no trouble holding off progressive rival Alessandra Biaggi following a hard-fought primary for the newly drawn 17th Congressional District.

With 55.9% of the expected vote in as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Maloney had 67.3% of the vote compared to 32.7% for Biaggi.

The contest pitted Maloney, 56, the Democratic Party establishment candidate with ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, against the 36-year-old Biaggi, one of the voices of the progressive left with backing from democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Working Families Party.

Biaggi entered the race with designs on doing to Maloney what she did to former state Sen. Jeff Klein to win a seat in Albany four years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306F1q_0hSmMNYD00
Alessandra Biaggi was blasted for commenting that she didn’t think older congress members could be “fierce.”

But she gave her campaign a self-inflicted injury on July 5 when she tweeted: “At the risk of sounding ageist, it’s still important to ask: when a majority of Congress is past child-bearing age, how fierce can we expect their fight to be?”

Biaggi attempted to clean up her mess in a subsequent tweet, adding: “And let me be [very] clear: it’s not that we don’t need our elders in office, it’s that they are well represented and must make space for younger leaders.”

But the damage was done, with older, female Democratic leaders in the district denouncing her remarks.

Meanwhile,, ethics experts questioned whether Maloney used his House and campaign cash for “personal services” by hiring an aide who told The Post his role was to serve as the lawmaker’s “body man.”

An ethics complaint was filed after The Post reported about the arrangement with former staffer Harold Leath, though Maloney denied any wrongdoing.

Maloney was also accused of deceptive fundraising practices by making it appear in a pitch to supporters that he was raising money for Democratic candidates nationwide, when the donations were actually going into his primary campaign against Biaggi.

Former Gov. David Paterson said the makeup of the suburban district — which takes in parts of Westchester County, all of Rockland and Putnam counties and parts of Dutchess County– favored Maloney. He added that voters are more concerned about pocketbook and public safety issues than radical social change.

“These hard times are igniting pragmatism in people,” Paterson said.

Maloney, running for a fifth term after being first elected in 2012, opted to run in the new 17th District instead of the 18th District, which he currently represents, because of a shift in communities under redistricting.

Rep. Mondaire Jones, who currently represents the 17th district that covers Rockland County and the lower Hudson Valley, relocated to run in the 10th Congressional District in brownstone Brooklyn and lower Manhattan instead of challenging Maloney.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Paterson
Person
Sean Patrick Maloney
Person
Alessandra Biaggi
Person
Nancy Pelosi
The Independent

Voices: Republicans already know who to blame for their looming Senate disaster

If you had a bad week, just take comfort in knowing it likely wasn’t as terrible as Florida Senator Rick Scott’s.Campaign committee chairmen rarely make headlines as they go about their largely thankless work. They generally exist to raise money, recruit candidates and determine which races to support. Yet Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has become Democrats’ latest punching bag, and Republicans seem ready to let him take the blame. By comparison, Scott’s Democratic Senate counterpart Gary Peters of Michigan is rarely heard from. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney caused a stir among his...
FLORIDA STATE
The Veracity Report

Democrats ‘Have a Likability Problem’ According to Democrat Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney

The problem, Maloney told the New York Times, stems from the party’s recent struggles with racial and gender issues. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: CSPAN, The New York Times, The Daily Caller, The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), CNN, and MSNBC.
Washington Examiner

Ocasio-Cortez admits to violating congressional financial disclosure rules

EXCLUSIVE — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) openly admitted through her spokeswoman that she is flouting congressional financial disclosure rules. Ocasio-Cortez was due to report her 2021 finances to the House Ethics Committee 11 days ago on Aug. 13. However, the public remains in the dark as to the status of Ocasio-Cortez's finances as of Wednesday morning, and a spokeswoman for the New York lawmaker said Ocasio-Cortez feels no rush to file her disclosure as required by federal law because she can wait another 20 days before risking a fine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Ny 17#House#Democrats#Democratic Party
The Week

Democrat Pat Ryan beats Republican Marc Molinaro in special House race in bellwether New York district

Democrat Pat Ryan, a combat veteran and Ulster County executive, narrowly defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election in New York's 19th Congressional District, The Associated Press and other news organizations projected late Tuesday. The seat was vacated when former Rep. Antonio Delgado (D) became New York's lieutenant governor, and Ryan will serve the final four months of Delgado's term while campaigning for a full term in the newly redrawn 18th District.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

RNC chairwoman appeals for urgent help for GOP candidates, whose weakening position may mean they miss out on retaking the Senate

The RNC chair urged big-money donors to get behind GOP Senate candidates, Politico reported. It comes amid concerns in the GOP the party might not win the Senate in the midterms. Republicans in key Senate races are lagging in fundraising efforts behind Democrats. Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel urged...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

On the Mar-a-Lago search, polls contradict Team Trump assumptions

In the wake of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, Donald Trump and his team have made a variety of claims about public attitudes. Polling suggests each of the claims is wrong. Eric Trump appeared on a conservative outlet last night, for example, and said, in reference to the search, “The whole country is revolting over it.” Kimberly Guilfoyle, identified as a senior advisor to the former president, also recently took to the airwaves, making the case that the United States had rallied behind the Republican as a result of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant.
POTUS
The Independent

Is the Trump-Fox News love affair over?

As Donald Trump deals with the fallout from the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, one area of the media to which he usually turns for comfort has become another avenue for criticism.Fox News, whose pro-Trump opinion hosts dominate the network’s primetime lineup, was not the first place many would expect to hear condemnations of Mr Trump’s actions, particularly while much of the GOP is involved in spinning the president’s defence. But that’s exactly what happened in the immediate wake of the raid when Steve Scalise, the GOP House of Representatives whip, went on Fox & Friends probably expecting his baseless accusations...
POTUS
People

White House Tweets Go Viral for Highlighting Hypocrisy of GOP Lawmakers Complaining About Student Debt Relief

The official White House Twitter account won't let a few lawmakers raid on its student loan forgiveness parade. On Thursday night, @WhiteHouse enjoyed a viral moment following a series of matter-of-fact tweets that called out House representatives for criticizing the principle of debt cancellation even though they had personally benefited from PPP loan forgiveness.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

With Nadler's victory, the end of an ERA for Carolyn Maloney

NEW YORK — Rep. Jerry Nadler's decisive victory in Tuesday night's Democratic primary marked the end of an era for Rep. Carolyn Maloney, whose appeals to keep a woman in Manhattan's congressional delegation fell on deaf ears. Maloney, who will be out of power for the first time since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy