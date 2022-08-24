Alexander Romanov, Noah Dobson may be Islanders’ pairing of future

Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov , the likely second pairing for the Islanders once the season gets underway, have yet to meet in person. Since Romanov was traded to the Islanders on the night of the draft, their communication has been limited to a few texts back and forth, plus being on the same Zoom call with media Monday when their respective contract extensions were announced.

The players, both 22 and born just one day apart, could be playing together for a long time if things go according to plan.

“The little I know watching him play, he’s obviously a talented player,” Dobson said of Romanov. “He skates really well and he’s got a physical presence out there and a high compete level.”

Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov AP (2)

Romanov, speaking publicly for the first time since being acquired by the Islanders, cast an excited demeanor. Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, his countryman and former teammate with CSKA Moscow, is one of his best friends — and the two have already spent time together this summer. Getting traded shocked Romanov, but he’s enthusiastic to be with the Islanders.

“I’m ready to play right now, honestly,” Romanov said. “So just waiting for the season.”

For much of last year, Dobson was partnered with Zdeno Chara. Though that blossomed into a valuable mentorship for Dobson, the gap in offensive skill between him and his 45-year-old counterpart was often evident. Romanov is seen as a defense-first player, too, but should provide an improvement in that department.

“All offseason, I work only with the puck, with skills,” Romanov said. “Cause I want to improve my game with the puck, honestly. But I also can play physical. I also can hit guys and start attacks, like breakouts, but I want to play more in the offensive zone.”

Dobson should be a good vehicle to help Romanov do that. He’s coming off a 51-point, breakout season and looks to be a star in the making. Playing alongside Romanov, the Islanders hope, will help him reach the next level in a development arc that — at least to this point — has been fairly linear.

“I think just looking at the strengths, Alex is good enough,” Dobson said. “He’s a good skater, he can be a good puck-mover and I think some of those attributes are some of my strengths as well. So I think having those tools can work well, especially, breaking pucks out and the transition in the offensive zone as well.”

Dobson, who was listed at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds last season, said he’s spent the summer working on building more size and strength. After a three-year bridge deal was announced Monday with Dobson receiving $4 million annually, general manager Lou Lamoriello said he wanted to “see a little bit more” from Dobson before committing long term. There will still be a chance to negotiate a long-term deal before Dobson hits unrestricted free agency, though, as this contract will expire when he’s 25, still two years short of eligibility for the open market.

“I don’t think there’s any hype to where he can go,” Lamoriello said. “I think it’s gonna be determined on his patience and not going too fast and also doing all the things he does well and working on the things that he needs to work on. Because to get better when you’re a young player, you have to commit yourself to doing and working on things that you don’t like to do. There are extremely offensive players who don’t play defense. They don’t like to work at that. I think the difference between Noah is he is going to work at the defensive game.

“So I am looking forward to seeing where he is this year, like a lot of people are.”