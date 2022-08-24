ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Pay dispute ‘could escalate beyond winter’ as more waste workers walk out

By Dan Barker
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The mountains of rubbish that have greeted festival-goers and made Edinburgh residents’ lives misery are set to become a familiar sight across Scotland as waste workers at more councils walk out.

From Wednesday, staff at 13 local authorities, including Glasgow, Dundee , and Aberdeen , will join those in the capital and strike as unions ratchet up the pressure in their pay dispute.

Trade unions were offered a 5% pay rise by Cosla, the body representing local government, but despite “productive” talks a deal was not reached.

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite’s industrial officer, said the “dispute will continue to escalate to a point where it could now go beyond the winter, causing months of massive nationwide disruption”.

“It’s a sad indictment that council workers in Scotland are being offered substantially less than their counterparts in England,” she said.

“The cold hard reality is that inflation and energy costs are soaring – and they are predicted to rise even higher.”

Ms Dunsmore put the blame “at the doors of Cosla and the Scottish Government”, but on Tuesday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Holyrood did not have a “bottomless pit of money” and insisted she wanted to “see the fairest possible pay deal delivered to public sector workers in very difficult times”.

Ms Sturgeon said the “Scottish Government has a finite budget” and has already given councils £140 million “to help fund a fair pay deal”.

In the Scottish capital, which has seen its streets strewn with litter and bins overflowing, council leader Cammy Day said he was “disappointed” a deal was not reached.

“This is a national crisis playing out in Edinburgh’s streets during our busiest and most important time of the year,” he said.

“And while this clearly shows the value of our waste teams’ work, it also demonstrates a national failure to find an acceptable resolution.”

Our members are angry about the lack of value being shown to them by political leaders and scared about the prospect of pay that doesn’t confront a cost-of-living crisis that’s getting worse by the week

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland

Edinburgh’s waste workers in Unite are set to strike until August 30, while in the further 13 council areas industrial action will continue until August 31.

Unison and GMB will see their members walk out between August 26 to 29 and September 7 to 10.

Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland’s head of local government, called for an “urgent intervention” from Deputy First Minister John Swinney to help reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland’s senior organiser, said Cosla would have to do “so much better” when they meet again on Friday, and warned that if concerns were not addressed, “strikes will continue, and they will grow”.

“Our members are angry about the lack of value being shown to them by political leaders and scared about the prospect of pay that doesn’t confront a cost-of-living crisis that’s getting worse by the week,” he said.

Under the current deal tabled, the lowest paid council staff would see their salaries rise to £10.50 an hour.

Unite said that, for more than half of council workers, Cosla’s offer represented a rise of between £900 to £1,250. But in England, the union said, council workers have been offered a £1,925 flat rate pay offer.

Elsewhere, as part of the union’s pay dispute with Cosla, school and nursery staff in nine council areas are set to go on strike next month.

Unison and GMB said their members will walk out between September 6 and 8, a move that will see schools, early years centres and nurseries disrupted in Aberdeenshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, Orkney, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire and Stirling.

The Independent

Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament

Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn

Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.Community services could lose eight per cent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS...
TRAVEL
The Independent

New government plan to stop sewage spills branded ‘joke’ and ‘licence to pollute’

The Tory government’s new plan to tackle Britain’s sewage spill crisis with targets for water companies to make improvements by 2035 has been branded a “cruel joke” and a “licence to pollute”.The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) announced on Friday that water companies will be required to invest £56bn in capital investment over the next 25 years in a bid to tackle pollution.The firms will also have to improve how they manage all the sewage overflows discharging next to bathing water by 2035, and improve 75 per cent of the overflows at top nature sites.The government claimed...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Johnson says successor will launch ‘huge package’ of new cost-of-living help

Boris Johnson has said whoever succeeds him as prime minister will announce “another huge package of financial support” as Britain faces sky-high costs this winter.The outgoing PM hinted at the scale of the options to ease the burden being teed up for either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to consider, as he insisted “we must and we will help people through the crisis”.It comes after Cabinet minister George Eustice said it is “right” that the next leader waits until they take office to weigh up all the potential moves to combat the cost-of-living crunch.In an article for Mail+, Mr Johnson...
U.K.
The Independent

Pensioner, 80, says she would be ‘better off dead’ than trying to cope with soaring winter energy bills

A pensioner said she would be “better off dead” than trying to cope with soaring energy bills. Sheila Correll, 80, from Lincolnshire said she showers less, washes some clothes by hand and has cut out luxuries in an attempt to save money on gas and electric bills but now says pensioners can not go on. The energy price cap will increase 80 per cent from the current £1,971 to £3,549 on 1 October, regulator Ofgem has announced.The pensioner, who receives £184-a-week and currently pays £96 a month on her gas bill said the coming increases will make her situation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Consultation will consider extending NHS pension changes to help winter staffing

NHS pension scheme changes could be extended to allow retired staff to keep their retirement benefits if they return to the workforce.A newly launched consultation will look at possibly extending rules that were temporarily changed under coronavirus laws so staff could come out of retirement or increase their working commitments without having their pension benefits payments suspended.The measures, which were introduced in March 2020 to encourage recent and partial retirees back to the frontline in the pandemic, are currently set to run until October 31.Health bosses said the consultation will ask the public and stakeholders about whether the changes should be...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit ‘may not have happened if Boris Johnson hadn’t won 2019 Tory leadership’

Brexit may never have happened if Boris Johnson hadn’t won the 2019 Tory leadership contest, broadcaster Laura Kuenssberg has said.In an interview with The Sunday Times, the BBC’s former political editor said there was a “decent argument” that Mr Johnson’s involvement in the Brexit debate “tipped” the balance towards leaving the EU.She said there was also a case to be made that should Mr Johnson not have won the Tory leadership contest in 2019, Britain may never have made its exit.Asked how he will be remembered, she said: “He will, without doubt, always be seen as a prime minister of...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

