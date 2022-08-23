Two of the three Flagler County School Board races were decided in Tuesday’s primary.

Sally Hunt won the District 1 seat with 51.31% of the vote, defeating incumbent Jill Woolbright, who received 48.69%.

Christy Chong defeated current Flagler School Board Chair Trevor Tucker in the District 4 race. Chong received 55.16% of the vote, while Tucker received 44.84%.

"I want to say a huge thank you to Flagler County for your support and coming out to vote," Chong wrote in a statement to The News-Journal. "I look forward to serving our community and putting all students first. I am so thankful for this opportunity and to those that helped me get here."

She added: "We must remember that our students are number one, and make the best decisions for them as a board. I am here for our children and I look forward being here for you and making your voices heard. I am excited and look forward to the next four years!"

Lance Alred, Will Furry and Courtney VandeBunte were vying for the District 2 seat.

VandeBunte received 43.57% of the vote, while Furry received 34.17%. They will face off in the general election on Nov. 8.

Alred came in third with 22.26% of the vote.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Hunt and Chong win Flagler School Board District 1 and 4 races; runoff for District 2