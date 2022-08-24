Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Nearly 100 Republicans demand Pelosi hold Biden accountable for $500B student debt handout
FIRST ON FOX: Nearly 100 House Republicans signed onto a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., calling on her to hold President Biden accountable for his $500 billion student debt handout. Georgia Republican Rep. Jody Hice led the spicy letter with 93 of his colleagues to Pelosi demanding the...
More Democrats piling onto Biden over $300 billion student loan handouts: 'Not how I would have done it'
The list of Democrats opposed to President Biden's massive $300 billion student debt handout continued growing Thursday with the addition of another vulnerable House member facing a tough re-election battle in this year's midterm elections. In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., disagreed with Biden's...
Biden seemingly apologizes to White House staff after taking too many media questions: ‘I shouldn’t do that’
During a White House event on Friday, President Biden appeared to apologize to his own staff after being instructed to stop taking questions from reporters at the meeting. Biden met with local officials and activists on Women’s Equality Day to discuss guaranteeing abortion access throughout the country in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade.
Flashback: Liberal media was enthusiastic over student loan handouts, but now may have buyer's remorse
Left-leaning media have pointed out significant issues with President Biden’s student loan handout plan in recent days, yet prior to the announcement, several hosts and guests on liberal networks touted the idea and claimed it would change the lives of Americans. "Student loan forgiveness" has long been discussed in...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
White House reporter blows up at Karine Jean-Pierre for not taking questions
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had to shout down a belligerent reporter during her press briefing on Thursday, after the reporter expressed outrage at not being called on. The incident occurred in the final minutes of the briefing as Jean-Pierre was attempting to allow another reporter to ask a...
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Bill Barr says he's 'pretty tired of' the Right's 'constant pandering to outrage' while discussing FBI raid
Former Attorney General Bill Barr knocked the "constant pandering" coming from the Right regarding the outrage towards the FBI following the raid at Mar-a-Lago. Appearing on Thursday's installment of Bari Weiss's "Honestly" podcast, Barr was defensive of the DOJ's handling of its ongoing investigation into former President Trump but said the fallout from the Russia investigation "created the condition" of the public automatically thinking "the worst" in the institution.
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Bill Maher rails against 'conspiracy' by media, Big Tech, to suppress Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020
"Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted the widespread suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 presidential election. During Friday night's panel discussion, Maher highlighted the controversial comments made by liberal podcaster Sam Harris, who openly approved of the "conspiracy" to bury the brewing scandal that implicated then-candidate Joe Biden in order to defeat President Trump on Election Day.
DANA PERINO: This is my beef with the media's narrative of Biden's 'comeback'
Fox News host Dana Perino went after the legacy media's ‘comback kid’ narrative around Joe Biden on "Gutfeld!" CNN'S VAN JONES PRAISES BIDEN'S ‘SUCCESSFUL’ PRESIDENCY ‘IF YOU JUST ERASE THE PAST SIX MONTHS OF NUTTY STUFF’. DANA PERINO: Well, the Inflation Reduction Act, it's in...
Biden says Black, Hispanic student loan borrowers 'don't own their homes' while touting $300 billion handout
President Biden raised eyebrows for a comment critics say is "racist" during his speech touting his administration's student loan handout program. Biden announced on Wednesday he will cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers making less than $125,000 per year, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, while extending the pause on federal student loan payments through the end of the year. The price tag is a whopping $300 billion, leaving critics sounding the alarm that the spending spree will fuel inflation and further increase the country's national debt.
Washington Post columns condemn Biden's student loan handout as 'ill-conceived' and 'extremely regressive'
Two Washington Post columns published Wednesday condemned President Biden’s student loan handout as a "jaw-droppingly expensive" plan that will make things "worse" as well as calling it an "extremely regressive policy." The first column, from the Washington Post editorial board, opened by claiming that Biden’s student loan handout is...
DAY FOUR: White House refuses to say who will pay for Biden $500,000,000,000 student loan handout
The White House remains mum on how it plans to pay for President Biden's decision to cancel between $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for some Americans or if future tax hikes will be needed to cover the proposal which, by some estimates, costs more than $500 billion. Despite unveiling...
Biden’s student loan handout is like ‘bringing a 6 pack to an AA meeting’: Accounting professor
Biden’s student loan handout is like ‘bringing a 6 pack to an AA meeting’: Accounting professor.
Cruz says 'real risk' Biden student loan handout will drive up Democratic turnout in midterms
GOP Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said Friday there’s "real risk" that President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program could drive Democratic turnout this midterm election season. "If you are that slacker barista who wasted seven years in college studying completely useless things, now has loans and can't get a...
Biden slammed for 'immoral' open-border policy after human trafficker describes what happens to children
President Biden and his Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas were criticized Thursday after a Central American trafficker revealed what the United States' open border policy has allowed Mexican drug cartels to do to unaccompanied or kidnapped children. The trafficker, speaking anonymously to investigative reporter Sara Carter, said the cartels are...
Jesse Watters: This is why the DOJ didn't want to release the Mar-a-Lago affidavit
Fox News host Jesse Watters reflected on the redacted affidavit over the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: This whole archives thing, the whole presidential records thing, this classified records thing, it's just an excuse for them to go in there. None of this classification stuff even matters. Trump said he declassified everything that was still there in the boxes. They may have had classification markings on them and the media is using that to scare you, but if Trump declassified something and a lawyer doesn't change a little marking on it — doesn't matter. Plus, he's the president. He has legal access to whatever Trump administration document he wants when he leaves office. That's the deal all presidents have.
From Washington: President Biden Cancels Billions In Student Loan Debt
On Wednesday, President Biden announced he will cancel student loan debt of up to $20,000 per borrower making less than $125,000 annually. The move has sparked controversy on both sides, with some arguing the President the move didn’t go far enough, and others claiming it is unfair to those who have already completed their payments. The decision comes ahead of midterm elections, leaving many to wonder how the debt forgiveness will impact the President’s party. Executive Vice President and Associate Professor of Business and Economics at King’s College and FOX News Contributor Brian Brenberg joins to discuss how the news will impact taxpayers and question the fairness and legality of the President’s debt relief plan.
