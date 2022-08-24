ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Demings clinches Democratic nomination to face Rubio in November

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Max Greenwood
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItpF8_0hSmLkcb00

( The Hill ) – Rep. Val Demings is projected to have coasted to victory on Tuesday in Florida’s Democratic Senate primary and will take on Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in November.

Demings, a former Orlando police chief who first won her House seat in 2016, faced little serious opposition in the Democratic primary, giving her an easy path to the nomination.

The big question now is whether Demings will be able to flip control of a Senate seat in a state that has trended increasingly toward Republicans in recent years.

While Democrats see her as one of their best Senate recruits of the 2022 midterm cycle, Rubio has emerged from tough races before and has a history of outperforming other Republicans in Democrat-heavy Miami-Dade County, where he’s from. Florida Democrats have also struggled in recent years to fix a crumbling party infrastructure.

Still, both Democrats and Republicans say that the race is far from a lock for Rubio. For one, Florida has a history of ultra-close statewide elections, and Demings has proven to be a prolific fundraiser capable of outpacing her Republican rival. She brought in an eye-catching $12.2 million in the second quarter of the year.

She’s also sought to counter Republican attacks that she’s soft on crime and supports defunding the police by pointing to her career in law enforcement.

The Florida Senate race has so far attracted less national attention than some of the other marquee matchups this year, like the Senate contests in Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

But Democrats also see it as a potential pickup opportunity that could bolster their position at a time when their Senate majority is on the line. The upper chamber is split 50-50 and a net loss of even one Democratic seat this year would hand control of the Senate to the GOP.

Early polling also suggests that Demings may have a fighting chance against Rubio. A recent survey from the University of North Florida found Demings leading Rubio in a head-to-head matchup 48 percent to 44 percent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
BET

Val Demings Is Leading Marco Rubio In Florida Senate Race By 4 Points, New Poll Finds

Democratic Rep. Val Demings is leading Republican Sen. Marco Rubio by four percentage points in Florida, according to a new poll released on Tuesday (August 16). Released by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab, the poll shows Demings garnering support from 48 percent of the surveyed registered voters who said they would vote in the midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Senate#Florida Senate#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#House#Republicans
Daily Mail

Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist wins primary to face GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November: Pelosi-backed House lawmaker beats progressive Nikki Fried in the Sunshine State

Florida Rep. Charlie Crist won his state's Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday night and will now face Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in November. In selecting the 66-year-old lawmaker, who is backed by the national Democratic establishment, Sunshine State voters undoubtedly chose the safer, more moderate option to run against the GOP powerhouse.
FLORIDA STATE
KSN News

Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
GREAT BEND, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KSN News

Emporia football on field following investigation

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Emporia High School (EHS) football team was back on the field practicing Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into an incident that took place Saturday after the team’s first scrimmage. Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the EHS l football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according […]
EMPORIA, KS
POLITICO

Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote

Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
FLORIDA STATE
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy