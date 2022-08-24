ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Three bold LSU football predictions entering Brian Kelly's first season with the Tigers

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRBSW_0hSmLURr00

LSU football enters its first season under coach Brian Kelly with relatively lower expectations.

Few believe the Tigers can make a run at a national championship. And despite their high ceiling, they will start the season unranked for the first time since 2000 .

But none of that means there won't be any surprises along the way. Here are three bold predictions heading into the season.

Jayden Daniels will start for the entire season

Despite there being a tightly contested starting battle between Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, the Arizona State transfer should win the quarterback job and keep it for the entire season.

Daniels has much more playing experience than Nussmeier — with 29 career starts to Nussmeier's zero — and possesses the athletic traits to manipulate SEC defenses.

"Jayden does some really good things," Kelly told reporters on Saturday. "(He's) not just a guy who runs, he threw the ball at a 65% completion ratio last year. (He) pushed the ball very well down the field today."

Kelly at Notre Dame had a history of playing multiple quarterbacks in one season. But Daniels' best season at Arizona State came when he was a freshman and had the proper talent around him.

JAYDEN DANIELS GETTING COMFORTABLE IN LOUISIANA: How LSU football QB Jayden Daniels, a West Coast transplant, is getting comfortable in Louisiana

MAKING SENSE OF LSU FOOTBALL'S QB BATTLE: Making sense of LSU football's QB battle after Myles Brennan's retirement

LSU MISSES OUT ON AP PRESEASON POLL: LSU football misses out on the top 25 of the preseason AP poll for the first time since 2000

With future first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk and sixth-round pick Frank Darby at wide receiver, the Sun Devils had a dangerous downfield passing attack to go along with a strong rushing game spearheaded by Daniels' athleticism and running back Eno Benjamin.

The regression in Daniels' play came once Aiyuk, Darby and Benjamin left for the NFL. Last season, the Sun Devils were also mired in an NCAA investigation that left their coaching staff shorthanded, as Daniels finished the season with a running back as his second-leading receiver.

Now at LSU, Daniels has a lot more talent at his disposal with wide receivers Kayshon Boutte, Malik Nabers, Jack Bech, Jaray Jenkins, Brian Thomas Jr., Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton Jr. Running backs Noah Cain, John Emery Jr. and Armoni Goodwin should also come in handy.

Facing SEC defenses for the first time won't be easy, but Daniels heads into this season with the best weapons and coaching staff he's ever worked with.

LSU will have a top 3 defense in the SEC

Questions still remain regarding LSU's offense, particularly on the line. But the defense heads into the season in very good shape.

The starting defensive line of BJ Ojulari, Jaquelin Roy, Maason Smith and Ali Gaye is arguably the best in the SEC. All four could be potential first-round picks and give defensive coordinator Matt House a major leg up schematically.

Behind them, LSU's linebacking corps has emerged as a deep and flexible unit. Mike Jones Jr. and Greg Penn are expected to start, but the Tigers also have freshman and five-star signee Harold Perkins, Virginia transfer West Weeks and two-year starter Micah Baskerville ready to contribute.

The cornerback room was the positional group of greatest concern heading into the preseason, but the emergence of McNeese State transfer Colby Richardson and others — like freshmen Laterrance Welch and Jaelyn Davis-Robinson — has given Kelly much more confidence in the unit.

"You're talking about six corners that are going out there and competing where we were scratching to put two out there (in the spring)," Kelly said.

Harold Perkins will start by end of the year

LSU has a deep linebacking corps but Perkins is no ordinary linebacker. He was the No. 8 player in the nation and a five-star recruit out of Cypress Park in Texas.

Perkins will likely come off the bench to begin the year due to his relative inexperience and LSU's strong linebacking corps.

But he's already earned some first-team reps during  preseason practices. And as he continues to settle into his role at linebacker — Perkins in high school also played quarterback, running back, wide receiver, safety and outside linebacker — his understanding of the nuances of the position should only grow.

"His speed and athleticism flash," House said. "I absolutely love how Harold approaches the game. I love how Harold wants to be corrected."

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.bs

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Three bold LSU football predictions entering Brian Kelly's first season with the Tigers

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

St. James comes into this year with a new coach

VACHERIE — LaVanta Davis takes over the head coaching spot of St. James, as the team enters the 2022 season. Last year, St.James went 6-3 in the regular season and reached the second round of the Class 3A playoffs, but was defeated by Madison Prep, 33-10, in the second round.
SAINT JAMES, LA
AthlonSports.com

Alabama Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

On Aug. 2, Nick Saban sent a collective chill down the spine of the entire SEC… nay, the entire college football world. That was when he now-famously said that the 2021 campaign was “a rebuilding season” for his Crimson Tide. Rebuilding? Is he freakin’ kidding us? Honestly,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
FanSided

In celebration of a new CFB season and Alabama Football

It is not quite Alabama football season yet, but today is the day CFB returns. Week zero officially ushers in a new college football season. Unlike past week zero slates, Aug. 27 has a big game. Northwestern and Nebraska are playing in Ireland. Both of the Big Ten teams need to open with a win, especially the Cornhuskers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
1130 AM: The Tiger

The 2022 Byrd High School Football Schedule

Are you a Byrd Yellow Jacket football fan? If so, you do not want to miss the 2022 football season on The Tiger. This season is set to be action packed and leave fans wanting more. Check out the 2022 game schedule below. If you are unable to attend a game, don't worry. You can listen to C.E. Byrd High School football games right here on 103.3 FM and 1130 The Tiger, KWKH.
SHREVEPORT, LA
On3.com

Kaden Cooper schedules visits to Kansas, LSU, Alabama

Atlanta (Ga.) The Skill Factory four-star recruit Kaden Cooper has scheduled three official visits, sources confirmed to On3. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound wing originally from Oklahoma will be visiting Kansas on September 1-3, LSU on September 8-10, and Alabama on September 22-24. The news was first reported by 247HSHoops on Twitter....
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Tigers#Sec#Notre Dame#Qb
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy