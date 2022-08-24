ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Ocala Gazette

Sarah James wins school district 5 seat

Sarah James won the district 5 seat on the Marion County School Board, defeating Taylor Smith, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23. James received 44,642 votes, or 64.96% of the total. Smith received 24,077 votes, or 35.04% of the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Incumbent county commissioner Zalak wins again

Carl Zalak won the district 4 county commission primary election, defeating Keith A. Poole and Rachel Sams, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23. Zalak received 15, 919 votes, or 38.29% of the total. Sams received 14,548 votes, or 34.99%...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Marion County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Ocala Gazette

School district considers updated study

The School Board of Marion County approved a contract on Tuesday for help in determining what the next steps should be to address the impact of rapid population growth on area schools. The Long-Range Planning and Impact Fee Studies will be carried out by Benesch Consulting, formerly known as Tindale...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Frustrations grow during recent Williston City Council meeting

WILLISTON — Mayor Charles Goodman called for a special meeting during the Aug. 16 Williston City Council meeting. Although, he did not immediately specify his reason. City Manager Jackie Gorman appeared agitated by the mayor’s actions. Several times during the meeting, she confronted Goodman, prodding him about what the subject of the meeting was.
WILLISTON, FL
villages-news.com

Voters usher in new day in Sumter County

Voters ushered in a new day Tuesday night in Sumter County by electing Andrew Bilardello over entrenched incumbent Doug Gilpin. Bilardello faced long odds in opposing the longtime T&D Family Co. executive who has been in office for more than a decade, and has enjoyed the support of the Developer of The Villages.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Unofficial Primary Election results for Levy County

Below are the unofficial results from the Primary Election for local races in Levy County. Desiree Jerrels Mills (REP), 5,521 total votes, 60.63%. Charlene Watson Calvillo (REP), 1,001 total votes, 10.96%. Billy Hinote (REP), 2,796 total votes, 30.60%. Tim Hodge (REP), 4,229 total votes, 46.28%. Laura E. Mott (REP), 1,111...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Republican District 3 candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was 'sabotaged'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged,” according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason for withdrawing from the race for the district that covers all of North Central Florida, including Alachua, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties and a portion of Marion County.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Mullins Doesn't 'Run the County' Anymore as Pennington Crushes Him; Hunt Beats Woolbright, Chong Beats Tucker, Hansen Wins, VandeBunte and Furry in Runoff

It was not a good night for Flagler County’s radical, white nationalist Republicans: Joe Mullins, Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald will no longer be elected officials in the county come November as each was beaten in his her her election bid tonight. Woolbright’s defeat, despite an endorsement by Gov. Ron DeSantis, points to the limits of the governor’s power when put in the service of extremism.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

BOCC postpones deciding on new development of 529 homes

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners are pumping the brakes on a proposed development that would add over 500 homes to the crowded southwest portion of the county after an attorney for neighboring developments raised significant concerns about potential impacts on already overburdened schools, roads and emergency services. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Primary Election Results: Flagler County races

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lakeFor the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General HospitFOX 35 Orlando.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents share thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County

In response to multiple letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve been reading various complaints from readers about the development of Ocala and lack of certain types of businesses. Perhaps...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community's history.

