Citrus County Chronicle
Judge Howard’s long-held felony docket to be transferred to Judge Fritton Sept. 12
Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard “Ric” Howard looked at the docket of felony cases he was presiding over in February, and noticed he didn’t recognize a lot of the defendants. At first the local judge, who’s dealt with the county’s most diabolical criminals for 21 of...
Independent Florida Alligator
McGraw unseats DeSantis-appointed Russell, regains District 2 School Board seat
Donning a white silk pantsuit and neon green nails, District 2 School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw surrounded herself with loved ones to celebrate her election night win as precinct results slowly rolled in. McGraw won the Alachua County District 2 School Board race with 56.92% of the vote, about 14...
Sarah James wins school district 5 seat
Sarah James won the district 5 seat on the Marion County School Board, defeating Taylor Smith, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23. James received 44,642 votes, or 64.96% of the total. Smith received 24,077 votes, or 35.04% of the...
Incumbent county commissioner Zalak wins again
Carl Zalak won the district 4 county commission primary election, defeating Keith A. Poole and Rachel Sams, according to unofficial totals posted to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website Tuesday evening, August 23. Zalak received 15, 919 votes, or 38.29% of the total. Sams received 14,548 votes, or 34.99%...
School district considers updated study
The School Board of Marion County approved a contract on Tuesday for help in determining what the next steps should be to address the impact of rapid population growth on area schools. The Long-Range Planning and Impact Fee Studies will be carried out by Benesch Consulting, formerly known as Tindale...
WCJB
“It’s totally fishy”: residents react to GOP ballot shortage during primary election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Republican voters in Alachua County were forced to choose between waiting on a ballot delivery or skipping the polls. “I can’t help it, I think it’s totally fishy,” said Ashley Deeb, Gainesville resident. Deeb isn’t the only person who feels that way...
Citrus County Chronicle
Frustrations grow during recent Williston City Council meeting
WILLISTON — Mayor Charles Goodman called for a special meeting during the Aug. 16 Williston City Council meeting. Although, he did not immediately specify his reason. City Manager Jackie Gorman appeared agitated by the mayor’s actions. Several times during the meeting, she confronted Goodman, prodding him about what the subject of the meeting was.
villages-news.com
Voters usher in new day in Sumter County
Voters ushered in a new day Tuesday night in Sumter County by electing Andrew Bilardello over entrenched incumbent Doug Gilpin. Bilardello faced long odds in opposing the longtime T&D Family Co. executive who has been in office for more than a decade, and has enjoyed the support of the Developer of The Villages.
Citrus County Chronicle
Unofficial Primary Election results for Levy County
Below are the unofficial results from the Primary Election for local races in Levy County. Desiree Jerrels Mills (REP), 5,521 total votes, 60.63%. Charlene Watson Calvillo (REP), 1,001 total votes, 10.96%. Billy Hinote (REP), 2,796 total votes, 30.60%. Tim Hodge (REP), 4,229 total votes, 46.28%. Laura E. Mott (REP), 1,111...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame to induct local cattle, peanut farmer
A local cattle and peanut farmer will be inducted into the Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame as part of the Farm City Week activities that will take place from November 16, 2022 through November 23, 2022. During Farm City Week, Terry Teuton’s achievements will be commemorated with a bronze...
click orlando
Republican District 3 candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged,” according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason for withdrawing from the race for the district that covers all of North Central Florida, including Alachua, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties and a portion of Marion County.
villages-news.com
Tough night for Laura Loomer supporters as she falls short in bid to unseat Webster
It was a tough night for the supporters of Laura Loomer, who fell short in her bid to upset Congressman Daniel Webster. “It’s really hard to believe,” said Rita Gallin of Lakeside Landings. She worked the polling station at the Oxford Community Center all day on Election Day.
flaglerlive.com
Mullins Doesn’t ‘Run the County’ Anymore as Pennington Crushes Him; Hunt Beats Woolbright, Chong Beats Tucker, Hansen Wins, VandeBunte and Furry in Runoff
It was not a good night for Flagler County’s radical, white nationalist Republicans: Joe Mullins, Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald will no longer be elected officials in the county come November as each was beaten in his her her election bid tonight. Woolbright’s defeat, despite an endorsement by Gov. Ron DeSantis, points to the limits of the governor’s power when put in the service of extremism.
BOCC postpones deciding on new development of 529 homes
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners are pumping the brakes on a proposed development that would add over 500 homes to the crowded southwest portion of the county after an attorney for neighboring developments raised significant concerns about potential impacts on already overburdened schools, roads and emergency services. The...
villages-news.com
Sumter commissioners vote to close portion of road serving historic cemetery
A portion of County Road 246, which serves historic Nichols Cemetery in Oxford, will be closed after Sumter County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to transfer ownership to an adjacent landowner. Closing the poorly maintained road has been a hard-fought issue since the 1980s, when a pair of lawsuits forced...
Citrus County Chronicle
Prosecutors prepping for trial of Dunnellon woman charged with husband in Capitol attack
Federal prosecutors have shared almost all their evidence with the attorneys for a Dunnellon woman and her seven codefendants charged for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Rakoczy told U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta during Connie Meggs’ Thursday, Aug. 25, court...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Primary Election Results: Flagler County races
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lakeFor the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General HospitFOX 35 Orlando.
ocala-news.com
More residents share thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County
In response to multiple letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve been reading various complaints from readers about the development of Ocala and lack of certain types of businesses. Perhaps...
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents respond to recent letter that voiced concerns about city
An Ocala resident recently submitted a Letter to the Editor stating that the city is “nothing to be proud of.” In response to that letter, multiple Ocala residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the city that they call home. “I just read a letter from an...
Ocala Gazette
