Bruce Alan Anderson, 77, of Crookston passed away at his home early Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. The funeral service celebrating Bruce’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Michael Ozaki officiating. Visitation will be at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, and visitation will continue at the church for one hour prior to the funeral. The services will be livestreamed by going to Bruce’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Burial will take place in the Calvary Cemetery, Crookston, with military honors provided by the US Navy Funeral Honors Team and the Crookston Veterans Council.

