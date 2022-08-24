Read full article on original website
Minnesota Crookston Soccer Officially Releases Schedule Ahead of 2022 Campaign
CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston soccer program officially released their 2022 schedule ahead of the regular- season. Minnesota Crookston is set to play 18 regular-season games during the 2022 slate, including 15 NSIC games and three non-conference tilts. Minnesota Crookston kicks off the 2022 campaign officially on Sunday, August 28 at the UMN Crookston Soccer Field at 3 p.m. versus Waldorf University. They are coming off a 5-11 record in 2021.
Northern Valley Youth Orchestra Holds Auditions for Upcoming Season
Northern Valley Youth Orchestras, based in Grand Forks, announces registrations and auditions for student wind, brass, percussion and string musicians, for its 2022-23 performance season, “Elements.” Audition requirements and information about NVYO’s Philharmonic and Symphony orchestras and Crescendo chamber music program can be found online at nvyo.org – audition preparation tips and scholarship funds are also available.
“I Just Wanted to Come Home to Crookston”
Mark Hoiland, Veteran, Father and Crookston native rehabilitates successfully at Benedictine Crookston. “They said I almost died three different times,” Mark Hoiland recalls quietly, as he recounted his fierce battle with COVID-19. In late October of 2021, he entered the hospital, sick, with difficulty breathing, and was placed on a ventilator the very next day. If it wasn’t for his daughter’s Facebook posts he later read, he said he wouldn’t have even known how close he was to not making it out of that ICU.
Brian Gunderson
Brian Gunderson, 63, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Hendrum, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at HCA Houston Healthcare West. He was the son of Orville Gunderson of Hendrum and Leann (Littlefield) Gunderson of Durham, N.C. Funeral services and burial will be held in Oklahoma on August 27, 2022. A...
Margaret “Peggy” Jane Proulx
Crookston passed away at her home Saturday evening, August 20, 2022, surrounded in love by many of her family. The Mass of Christian Burial for Peggy will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with Msgr. David Baumgartner presiding. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the funeral. The Mass will be livestreamed by going to Peggy’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Following a luncheon, burial will take place at.
Debora “Debbie” Ann Strande
Passed away at her home of natural causes early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, with family at her side. Debbie’s life will be celebrated at a 10:30 a.m. memorial service on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Greg Isaacson, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Alida Cemetery, Bagley, later in.
Bruce Alan Anderson
Bruce Alan Anderson, 77, of Crookston passed away at his home early Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. The funeral service celebrating Bruce’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston with The Rev. Michael Ozaki officiating. Visitation will be at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, and visitation will continue at the church for one hour prior to the funeral. The services will be livestreamed by going to Bruce’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Burial will take place in the Calvary Cemetery, Crookston, with military honors provided by the US Navy Funeral Honors Team and the Crookston Veterans Council.
School Board to Move Forward with Sports Complex in February
The Crookston High School held a special school board meeting on Wednesday, August 17 to discuss the proposed sports complex, ultimately deciding to try it in the February referendum. On August 9, the public voted no on the sports complex 842 to 833. The school board trusts that the count...
Altru Health System Receives Get with the Guidelines-Stroke GOLD PLUS Achievement Awards
Grand Forks, N.D. – Altru Health System has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Achievement Awards. These awards recognize the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
