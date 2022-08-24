ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Chicago men caught stealing catalytic converter in condo parking lot: Elmhurst police

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 3 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Four Chicago men were arrested over the weekend after police in west suburban Elmhurst caught them allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle at a condominium parking lot.

Police said a resident called 9-1-1 early Sunday to report seeing several men crouching near a parked vehicle and hearing a “sawing noise” at the parking lot at 110 W. Butterfield Road.

When officers arrived, three men ran toward Butterfield Road but were quickly taken into custody, police said.

A fourth suspect was found sitting in the driver seat of a silver Infiniti sedan in the parking lot, officials said. Officers reportedly found a reciprocating saw, a half-ton floor jack and a sawed-off catalytic converter at the scene.

One catalytic converter had been stolen from a Hyundai SUV, and another catalytic converter had been partially sawed off from a second Hyundai SUV, police said.

The Infiniti was impounded. Charged with possession of an essential motor vehicle part and other offenses were Damarcus O. Burnett, 19; Omarion M. Booker, 18; Kevin L. Gentry, 19; and Devin Gentry, 18. All are from Chicago.

The four were transported to DuPage County Jail for bond hearings, but no further information was available.

Comments / 8

who am I
3d ago

Poor guys, they thought they were in Cook County where after a Dart Piping Hot Pizza they would get an Evans Foxx designer ankle bracelet and could return back to work.

Reply(1)
4
Sue Klein
3d ago

Since it’s been going on for the last year they should be made an example give them 10 years in jail

Reply
5
