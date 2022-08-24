ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden approval rating ticks up to highest since June: Reuters-Ipsos poll

By Sarah Polus, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0EoX_0hSmK21n00

(The Hill) — President Biden’s approval rating is at its highest point since June, a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found.

The two-day poll, completed Tuesday, shows Biden’s rating at 41% — the first time it has topped 40% since the beginning of the summer.

Of the 1,005 adults surveyed, 78% of Democrats voiced support for Biden, a figure that stood at 69% in early July. Republican approval held steady at 12%.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which has a credibility interval of 4 percentage points, shows a slow climb in Biden’s polling numbers from last week when he polled at 40%. That stat marked Biden’s highest approval rating in two months.

The president’s poll numbers first dropped below 50 percent approval in August of 2021, amid the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and had since steadily declined, reaching their lowest — 36 percent — in May, data shows.

Biden has faced lingering criticism over inflation, and the cost of gas in particular.

His small increase in favorability in recent weeks comes on the heels of a few victories, including dropping gas prices and a blockbuster legislative win.

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate, health care and tax package, and the successful drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, have put Biden on a more recent upward trajectory.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

BCSO arrests car wash owner after report of drug activity

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office has arrested the owner of a car wash after a report of drug activity in the Burton area. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in June after police say that they received a […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayman Al Zawahiri
WSAV News 3

SPD: missing 15-year-old located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have located a missing teenager this weekend. According to police, Brenda Munoz, 15, was missing since the evening of August 25. She had last been seen on Middleground Road. Police have confirmed that the teen returned home around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Suspects in DJ Fields’ killing denied bond by judge

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Thursday was an emotional day in a Beaufort County courtroom for the family of a Bluffton High School student gunned down last year. Two of the suspects in his killing had their first day in court on new charges. Jayden and Shayniah Void are facing assault and battery by mob […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Approval Rating#Ipsos#Opinion Poll#Gas Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrats#Republican#Al Qaeda
WSAV News 3

Witnesses take stand in day 3 of Marcus Wilson trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — After two days of jury selection, testimony is underway in the trial of a man accused of killing a 17-year-old. On day three, the jury heard witness testimonies from a handful. One witness who took the stand was in the car with Haley Hutchinson the night she died. Ashton DeLoach testified […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy