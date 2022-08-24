Heavy rain and flash flooding is expected to hit parts of Ruidoso this weekend. Village and county officials of Ruidoso wants everyone to be on alert and remain safe. “If you don’t have to go out in this heavy rain, don’t go out. Just stay at home. Kind of do a shelter in place type situation,” said Joe Kasuboski, Village of Ruidoso's fire chief. "If there’s emergencies and you can’t call 911, we do have avenues of getting to people in emergencies, so we are preparing for that.”

RUIDOSO, NM ・ 6 DAYS AGO