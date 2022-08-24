Read full article on original website
The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
Flash flooding increases in Ruidoso
Heavy rain and flash flooding is expected to hit parts of Ruidoso this weekend. Village and county officials of Ruidoso wants everyone to be on alert and remain safe. “If you don’t have to go out in this heavy rain, don’t go out. Just stay at home. Kind of do a shelter in place type situation,” said Joe Kasuboski, Village of Ruidoso's fire chief. "If there’s emergencies and you can’t call 911, we do have avenues of getting to people in emergencies, so we are preparing for that.”
Heavy flooding affecting community of Ruidoso
RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Heavy rains are causing flooding across the state, including in Ruidoso. City officials say heavy rain over the last 24 hours caused several road closures including Gavilan Canyon and Paradise Canyon Roads. While the flooding has started to recede and those roads have reopened, officials are encouraging people to stay aware of […]
