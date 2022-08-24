ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

Related
1011now.com

Lincoln family gifted accessible van after dad’s ALS diagnosis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mobility is something many of us can take for granted and for one Lincoln family losing it has been a big adjustment. Friday morning, a few groups around town came together to give them that gift back in the form of an accessible van. About six...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
City
Bradshaw, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are a number of events happening in the Capital City this weekend. Here are a few ideas in a list compiled by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. FMCA’s 105th International Convention & RV Expo Presented By Blue Ox. Join thousands of RVers for...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Husker fans having a great time at “Buskers” in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bar named “Buskers” is the home away from home for Husker fans in Ireland. “Buskers is great, unbelievable, I love it,” Jay Jensen of Omaha said. “If you’re not here at Buskers and you’re back home, you’re missing out, this is the...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Capital Humane Society Ready For “Clear The Shelters” Event

The Capital Humane Society will be looking to “Clear The Shelter” during a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday. “The purpose of the event is to educate people on pet adoption and basically try to get as many pets adopted as possible on that single day,” says executive director Matt Madcharo.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Harmony Nursery#Black Eyed
franchising.com

Emergency Room Doctor Brings Life-Changing Treatments to Lincoln

August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // LINCOLN, Neb. - QC Kinetix recently opened in Lincoln and offers one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in the Capital City. Dr. Gamal Elsaidi opened the Lincoln-based QC Kinetix clinic this summer. Dr. Elsaidi is a former collegiate soccer player turned emergency...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Unattended Candle Sparks Lincoln House Fire

A Lincoln house fire caused $60,000 damage early Thursday evening. LFR’s Nancy Crist says firefighters were called to 325 S. 28th Street around 5:20 p.m. “The fire started in a second floor bedroom by an unattended candle that ignited the mattress,” Crist says. She says there is smoke damage throughout the entire house and the family was displaced.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Kearney Hub

Live updates: Northwestern defeats Nebraska, 31-28

Unless you are in "Nebraska East" of course. Good evening in that case. Either way, it's time for football. Week 0 — Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin? That'll do. If you're following the game from home, scroll down for our live coverage. The basics. Kickoff: 11:30 a.m. (central) TV:...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Watch now: Nebraska scores TD on first drive of 2022 season

Nebraska received the opening kickoff then swiftly moved down the field using tempo and quick-hitting plays. Then, the Huskers went big. Quarterback Casey Thompson lofted a 32-yard high ball to Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, who went up to snare Nebraska's first touchdown of the season.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Harmful algal bloom alerts issued for lakes across Lancaster, Gage and Pawnee Counties

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy issued harmful algal bloom alerts for seven lakes across our state. Those are Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Rockford Lake in Gage County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy