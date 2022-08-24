Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Lincoln family gifted accessible van after dad’s ALS diagnosis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mobility is something many of us can take for granted and for one Lincoln family losing it has been a big adjustment. Friday morning, a few groups around town came together to give them that gift back in the form of an accessible van. About six...
iheart.com
Corn Kid Taking the Internet by Storm, Does Video for Nebraska Cornhuskers
If you've never heard of the "Corn Kid", let's get you caught up. A viral video has been making the rounds of a cute kid sharing his love for corn:. Then, some creative people took clips of that interview, added music, and made a very catchy song:. Corn Kid has...
KETV.com
Meet Popsicle and Givenchy, pets of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. This week, we're featuring a pair of dogs who love playing together. Popsicle, a one-year, seven-month-old boxer/pit bull mix, will melt your heart. Givenchy, a one-year, 10-month-old boxer/pit...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are a number of events happening in the Capital City this weekend. Here are a few ideas in a list compiled by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. FMCA’s 105th International Convention & RV Expo Presented By Blue Ox. Join thousands of RVers for...
1011now.com
Husker fans having a great time at “Buskers” in Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A bar named “Buskers” is the home away from home for Husker fans in Ireland. “Buskers is great, unbelievable, I love it,” Jay Jensen of Omaha said. “If you’re not here at Buskers and you’re back home, you’re missing out, this is the...
klin.com
Capital Humane Society Ready For “Clear The Shelters” Event
The Capital Humane Society will be looking to “Clear The Shelter” during a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday. “The purpose of the event is to educate people on pet adoption and basically try to get as many pets adopted as possible on that single day,” says executive director Matt Madcharo.
Cheap Eats: Poppin' Smoke Southern Grill
Tired Texan closed its doors for good in May. Three months later, the Papillion couple who ran the place is cooking up something new.
news8000.com
Chapter 1: In Sydney’s name — The disappearance of Sydney Loofe | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles is a show that shares true crime stories through readings of newspaper articles and interviews with the journalists who reported on the stories. You can go back into the archives to find more stories we’ve presented, but for this set of episodes we’ll be traveling...
saturdaytradition.com
Viral video star 'Corn Kid' delivers special shoutout to Nebraska football
Some things are just meant to be. Much like Decoldest Crawford getting an HVAC NIL deal, internet sensation ‘Corn Kid’ gave a message to Nebraska with the season opener coming up. ‘Corn Kid’ went viral after a video of him was posted on YouTube talking about how much...
franchising.com
Emergency Room Doctor Brings Life-Changing Treatments to Lincoln
August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // LINCOLN, Neb. - QC Kinetix recently opened in Lincoln and offers one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in the Capital City. Dr. Gamal Elsaidi opened the Lincoln-based QC Kinetix clinic this summer. Dr. Elsaidi is a former collegiate soccer player turned emergency...
klin.com
Unattended Candle Sparks Lincoln House Fire
A Lincoln house fire caused $60,000 damage early Thursday evening. LFR’s Nancy Crist says firefighters were called to 325 S. 28th Street around 5:20 p.m. “The fire started in a second floor bedroom by an unattended candle that ignited the mattress,” Crist says. She says there is smoke damage throughout the entire house and the family was displaced.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska unveils incredible 'time to fight' hype video, narrated by Terence 'Bud' Crawford
Nebraska is gearing up for the 2022 season opener in Dublin, Ireland. With just over 24 hours to go until kickoff, it is officially “time to fight” for the Huskers. That’s the theme of a hype video Nebraska dropped Friday morning ahead of Week 0. Narrated by boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford, it is a beautiful way to head into the weekend.
News Channel Nebraska
Ground preparation work underway at future site of new Beatrice elementary school
BEATRICE – Some preliminary work is underway at the site of a new prekindergarten to fifth grade school in Beatrice District 15. School officials are planning a groundbreaking ceremony in the coming weeks, with Superintendent Jason Alexander telling the school board the date that’s been selected. "We're kind...
Harmful algal blooms issued for seven lakes in Nebraska
On Friday, a health alert was issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for harmful algal blooms across seven lakes in the state.
Kearney Hub
Live updates: Northwestern defeats Nebraska, 31-28
Unless you are in "Nebraska East" of course. Good evening in that case. Either way, it's time for football. Week 0 — Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin? That'll do. If you're following the game from home, scroll down for our live coverage. The basics. Kickoff: 11:30 a.m. (central) TV:...
Kearney Hub
Watch now: Nebraska scores TD on first drive of 2022 season
Nebraska received the opening kickoff then swiftly moved down the field using tempo and quick-hitting plays. Then, the Huskers went big. Quarterback Casey Thompson lofted a 32-yard high ball to Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, who went up to snare Nebraska's first touchdown of the season.
klkntv.com
UNL tells minors to not worry about a criminal offense during an alcohol overdose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As students prepare to cheer on the Huskers for the first time this football season, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is sending a potentially lifesaving reminder. A post shared by UNL’s Twitter account says, “If your friend is showing signs of an alcohol overdose, call 911....
3 News Now
Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out
OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing...
klkntv.com
Harmful algal bloom alerts issued for lakes across Lancaster, Gage and Pawnee Counties
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy issued harmful algal bloom alerts for seven lakes across our state. Those are Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Rockford Lake in Gage County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
