Alaska State

kentuckytoday.com

Groups challenge adequacy of review for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration's approval of a five-year exploration program at an oil field on Alaska's North Slope is being challenged by environmental groups who say a federal agency failed to assess greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management “approved the program without assessing...
kentuckytoday.com

John Nimmo Appointed to SWFL Inc. Veterans Business Council Advisory Board

NAPLES, Fla. - August 26, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Premier Sotheby's International Realty has announced that global real estate advisor John Nimmo, of the brokerage's Mercato office, has been appointed as an advisory board member of the SWFL Inc. Veterans Business Council. The Veterans Business Council was created to...
kentuckytoday.com

COVID-19 community levels see slight uptick

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest COVID-19 Community Level map, issued each Friday based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showed a slight increase in the number of Kentucky counties that have a high community level. The Community Levels map breaks down the COVID...
kentuckytoday.com

Gas prices drop below $4 in NJ for first time since March

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have dropped below $4 for the first time since March amid stable crude oil prices near the end of the summer driving season. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.99, down 11 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.18 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
kentuckytoday.com

Ex-legislative candidate dies in Delaware crash this week

HARTLY, Del. (AP) — A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
