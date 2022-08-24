TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have dropped below $4 for the first time since March amid stable crude oil prices near the end of the summer driving season. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.99, down 11 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.18 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

TRAFFIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO