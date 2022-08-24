ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Former State Sen. Josh Brecheen wins Republican nomination for Congressional District 2

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
DURANT, Okla. — Former State Sen. Josh Brecheen has won the Republican nomination for Congressional District 2. Brecheen beat out State Rep. Avery Frix for the nomination.

The seat for District 2 is currently held by Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin. District 2 represents much of eastern Oklahoma, with more than 791,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census. The district also covers a good portion of tribal lands.

Breechen will advance to the November general election to face Democrat Naomi Andrews and Independent Ben Robinson.

FOX23 will continue to monitor other primary runoff races Tuesday night. Download the FOX23 News App to receives live election results as they happen.

POTUS
