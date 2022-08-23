Read full article on original website
Must-Do Activities at Every National Park
America is a tapestry of national parks, offering everyone the chance to enjoy the great outdoors in some of the most stunning natural settings in the country. From the icy wonders of Alaska's remote glaciers to the crystal-blue waters of the Florida Keys, there's something for everyone. Using data from...
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
PICTURED: British schoolboy, eight, who was bitten by three sharks on family Caribbean holiday after tourists 'started chucking their lunch into the water'
A British schoolboy was savaged by three sharks while he was on a family holiday in the Caribbean after tourists 'started chucking their lunch into the water'. Finley Downer, eight, was in The Bahamas with his family last week on an excursion to the protected harbour Compass Cay when the horrific attack happened.
Living on a cruise ship just became a real option thanks to a new 'residential' cruise line
Some of the leases could be as cheap as $25,000 per year. Imagine spending every day exploring wondrous locations, eating expertly crafted meals, enjoying year-round indulgence … could there be anything better?. Taking a lifelong cruise might sound like something out of a dream, and an unrealistic one at...
tripsavvy.com
The Best Places to Go Camping in Olympic National Park
With more than 2.5 million visitors passing through its gates on an annual basis, Washington's Olympic National Park ranks among the most popular parks in the U.S. The majority of those visitors come for just the day, spending several hours hiking a stunning trail or spending some time at the iconic Lake Cresent Lodge.
6 Of America’s Cutest Tiny Home Villages Where You Can Vacation For Cheap
Tiny home villages are a unique way to escape your repetitive daily routine and enjoy some time away in an eccentric way. Escaping to a community of miniature houses and finding one to call your own for a trip can be a great way to unplug, and enjoy a well-earned vacation without breaking the bank.
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
Travel news: Tourists misbehave in Italy and drought reveals lost ruins in UK and Spain
Drought has revealed lost ruins in the UK and Spain. Easter Island and Napoleon's Atlantic exile of St. Helena have reopened to visitors. And in Italy, misbehaving tourists surf in Venice's Grand Canal and ride scooters through Pompeii.
5 of the best lesser-known islands to visit in Europe
The mountain’s meringue peaks tattooed on a deep blue sky are a dramatic backdrop to Karpathos’s deserted beaches. It’s early July and I’m discovering this Dodecanese island, 27 miles – or four hours’ ferry ride – from Rhodes, for the first time. The...
'There's still pent-up demand': What you should know about fall travel
If you think travel will return to normal this fall, think again. The craziness you saw this summer could be here for a while.
The 6 Best Resorts in Curaçao, From City Escapes to Luxury Beachfront Properties
You could hop on a direct flight to big-name and well-known Caribbean vacation destinations like the Bahamas or the Dominican Republic, but those looking to check into an undiscovered gem should look no further than Curaçao. And as it turns out, the island’s burgeoning luxury resort scene is just one of its well-kept secrets.
Thrillist
You Can Book an Overnight Airbnb Stay on the Iconic Theodore Tugboat
If you're looking for an out-of-the-box Airbnb, look no further. Two lucky Airbnb guests will get the chance to book an overnight stay on the iconic Theodore TOO tugboat. Located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the boat sleeps up to five guests and comes with meals provided by the crew, an exploration of Hamilton Harbor, and a movie night on the deck.
Narcity
This Colourful Airbnb Mansion In Ontario Has A Barrel Sauna Next To A Private Sandy Beach
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. This waterfront Airbnb in Ontario is a fun rainbow stay on the inside and a spa resort experience outside. The backyard has a sandy beach area, a private sauna and a hot tub overlooking the water.
freefunguides.com
Best Beaches in Tenerife, Spain’s Canary Islands
Despite its predictably sunny weather and the wide variety of landscapes that attract millions of tourists every year, Tenerife has a bit of an image problem, thanks largely to the attentions of the package tourism industry. As a result the entire island is commonly, though rather mistakenly, assumed to be just a playground for the hordes of rowdy, booze-fueled holiday-makers looking for sun, sea and often sex in the island’s large resorts, particularly Playa de las Americas.
This Road Trip Will Take You To 6 Of The Best Hidden Ghost Towns In The South
When looking for your next road trip destination, the best hidden gems can be found off the beaten path. From forgotten homes on stilts in the middle of turquoise waters to overgrown mining towns used for filming some of Hollywood's most popular movie franchises, this road trip map will take you to some of the most eccentric ghost towns located in the South.
lonelyplanet.com
Take the road less travelled on the top 10 quiet and scenic routes in the US
America is the home of classic road trip trails like Route 66, but if you’re looking for something off the beaten path, check out the top 10 quiet and scenic routes in the US. Geotab, a company specializing in connected transportation, studied national road traffic data to find out...
Narcity
You Can Hike Huge Sand Dunes In Canada & Feel Like You're Wandering In The Sahara Desert
If you want to walk across huge sand dunes like the kind you'd find in Egypt, you can skip the travel time and plane ticket and visit a Canadian desert instead. In Western Canada, you'll find an area with huge sand dunes that's like a real slice of the Sahara desert.
