TheFW

Must-Do Activities at Every National Park

America is a tapestry of national parks, offering everyone the chance to enjoy the great outdoors in some of the most stunning natural settings in the country. From the icy wonders of Alaska's remote glaciers to the crystal-blue waters of the Florida Keys, there's something for everyone. Using data from...
Daily Mail

PICTURED: British schoolboy, eight, who was bitten by three sharks on family Caribbean holiday after tourists 'started chucking their lunch into the water'

A British schoolboy was savaged by three sharks while he was on a family holiday in the Caribbean after tourists 'started chucking their lunch into the water'. Finley Downer, eight, was in The Bahamas with his family last week on an excursion to the protected harbour Compass Cay when the horrific attack happened.
tripsavvy.com

The Best Places to Go Camping in Olympic National Park

With more than 2.5 million visitors passing through its gates on an annual basis, Washington's Olympic National Park ranks among the most popular parks in the U.S. The majority of those visitors come for just the day, spending several hours hiking a stunning trail or spending some time at the iconic Lake Cresent Lodge.
The Guardian

5 of the best lesser-known islands to visit in Europe

The mountain’s meringue peaks tattooed on a deep blue sky are a dramatic backdrop to Karpathos’s deserted beaches. It’s early July and I’m discovering this Dodecanese island, 27 miles – or four hours’ ferry ride – from Rhodes, for the first time. The...
Thrillist

You Can Book an Overnight Airbnb Stay on the Iconic Theodore Tugboat

If you're looking for an out-of-the-box Airbnb, look no further. Two lucky Airbnb guests will get the chance to book an overnight stay on the iconic Theodore TOO tugboat. Located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the boat sleeps up to five guests and comes with meals provided by the crew, an exploration of Hamilton Harbor, and a movie night on the deck.
Narcity

This Colourful Airbnb Mansion In Ontario Has A Barrel Sauna Next To A Private Sandy Beach

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. This waterfront Airbnb in Ontario is a fun rainbow stay on the inside and a spa resort experience outside. The backyard has a sandy beach area, a private sauna and a hot tub overlooking the water.
freefunguides.com

Best Beaches in Tenerife, Spain’s Canary Islands

Despite its predictably sunny weather and the wide variety of landscapes that attract millions of tourists every year, Tenerife has a bit of an image problem, thanks largely to the attentions of the package tourism industry. As a result the entire island is commonly, though rather mistakenly, assumed to be just a playground for the hordes of rowdy, booze-fueled holiday-makers looking for sun, sea and often sex in the island’s large resorts, particularly Playa de las Americas.
Narcity USA

This Road Trip Will Take You To 6 Of The Best Hidden Ghost Towns In The South

When looking for your next road trip destination, the best hidden gems can be found off the beaten path. From forgotten homes on stilts in the middle of turquoise waters to overgrown mining towns used for filming some of Hollywood's most popular movie franchises, this road trip map will take you to some of the most eccentric ghost towns located in the South.
