PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No injuries reported in light rail car fire at T's South Hills Village station
A light rail car caught fire with six riders on board Wednesday at the South Hills Village station, according to Pittsburgh Regional Transit. In a social media post shortly after 2 p.m., the transit authority said the Bethel Park station was evacuated because of “a fire on a rail car caused by the overhead power lines.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No injuries reported when school bus collides with car in Springdale
No injuries were reported after a small school bus collided with a car on Pittsburgh Street in Springdale. Several fire firetrucks from the Springdale Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene along with the Springdale Police Department and Lower Valley EMS. Springdale Police Capt. Derek Dayoub said the ABC Transit...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monessen man killed in South Huntingdon crash
A Monessen man was killed early Tuesday morning in a wrong-way crash in South Huntingdon, state police said. Officers said 37-year-old Nathan T. Dzimiera of Leeds Avenue, was killed in the two-vehicle crash along Route 31, also known as Mt. Pleasant Road, near Hughes Lane. Dzimiera was driving south in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: 1-year-old falls out of window in Plum
A 1-year-old child fell out of a window Tuesday in Plum, according to Allegheny County Police. Officers were dispatched about 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Winchester Drive. Police said the child was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities did not specify if it was a boy or a girl or how far the fall may have been from the window.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Man in serious but stable condition after Strip District crash
A man is in serious but stable condition after a crash early Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, officials said. Crews responded to Liberty Avenue at 25th Street around 3 a.m. after reports that a vehicle had crashed into a pole, said Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield woman charged in July crash in North Huntingdon
A Hempfield woman is accused by police of driving under the influence during a July crash in North Huntingdon that seriously injured her and another motorist, according to court papers. Melinda G. Fesh, 55, of Wendel, was arraigned Monday and is free on $5,000 unsecured bail. She is charged with...
1 dead in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash on Route 31 in South Huntingdon Township.The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road on Tuesday. The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said Nathan Dzimiera was driving south in the northbound lane when another person driving north in the proper lane tried to avoid Dzimiera's vehicle but the two crashed in a "T-Bone type collision."
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr., 83, remembered as family-focused owner of well-known Allegheny Township eatery
Longtime restaurateur Ralph Kuhn of Allegheny Township is being remembered as a tireless worker and dedicated family man. Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr. died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at home from health-related issues. He was 83. Kuhn was the co-owner and operator of Crossroads Inn & Motel in Allegheny Township since...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Early reopening possible for Logans Ferry Road as slide work progresses
Logans Ferry Road in Plum may reopen to traffic earlier than expected, a PennDOT spokesman said Monday. The heavily traveled road between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road near New Kensington has been closed since Aug. 2 while a contractor works to repair a landslide. The closure has forced the more...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Final Sewickley Chamber Night Mart closes out the summer on a high note
Nothing escapes the watchful eye of Sewickley Police officer Darcel Bouyer. He sees everything, even when there are hundreds of people walking up and down the business district. The law enforcement veteran with five years experience in the borough does so from a special vantage point — a custom police...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe antique car show gears up for Labor Day festivities, food bank drive
Car enthusiasts in the Latrobe area can enjoy antique automobiles, fellowship and giving back this Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 4, the Western Pa. Region Antique Automobile Club of America will host its 58th annual Paul P. Bell Memorial Antique Auto, Custom and Street Rod Show in Legion Keener Park, 1658 Catherine St.
Motorcycle Accident Shuts Down Part of Highway in Ross Township
Allegheny County police confirmed that there was a two vehicle crash on Perry Highway in Ross Township at approximately 11:25 a.m. A portion of the highway closed as the scene is processed.
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh’s 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations
A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sharpsburg police dog Jango retires due to health issues
Sharpsburg K-9 Officer Jango, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, has retired after a little more than four years of service. Partnered with Officer Jeffrey Husar and sworn in May 1, 2018, the beloved barker was forced to call it a career due to health issues. Jango was recently diagnosed with renal...
UPDATE: 15-year-old Cambria County teen found safe
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) Jessie Bailey was found safe and the Missing Endangered Person advisory has been canceled. Below is the original story The West Hills Regional PD, Cambria County Pennsylvania, is searching for Jessie Bailey. Bailey is a 15-year-old white female described as 5 feet tall, 120 lbs., blonde hair, and blue eyes. She […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Broom sale, bingos, car shows
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh police: Man injured in Spring Garden shooting
A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Garden neighborhood Sunday night, police said. Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the 1100 block of Brabec Street, where they found the man with gunshot wounds to his chest and lower extremities, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said.
wtae.com
30-year-old man killed in Venango County crash
Pa. — A 30-year-old man was killed in a crash in Irwin Township, Venango County, on Sunday morning. The crash happened shortly after 12:50 a.m. on Clintonville Road. State police said Scott Shultz, Jr., of Harrisville, was driving at a high rate of speed and his vehicle went off the road, hit a ditch and then two mailboxes before then hitting a utility pole.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh police: Teen shot multiple times on Parkfield Street
A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Wednesday evening, according to Pittsburgh police. Officers were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m. for the shooting along the 100 block of Parkfield Street. Officers found the boy suffering from several gunshot wounds. EMS transported him to a hospital in stable condition. No information...
