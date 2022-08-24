A 1-year-old child fell out of a window Tuesday in Plum, according to Allegheny County Police. Officers were dispatched about 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Winchester Drive. Police said the child was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities did not specify if it was a boy or a girl or how far the fall may have been from the window.

