theperrynews.com
Waukee man arrested for attempted murder, leaving scene
A Waukee man was arrested on a warrant Friday in connection with a Monday night incident in which he allegedly hit and injured a man with his car in the area of the Waukee Triangle and just kept going. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was...
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines man behind bars after firing shots on Court Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is behind bars after firing a gun in the Court Avenue District, according to police. Police say Courtney Saunders was in a fight and went to his car to get a gun. He then ran back to where the fight was...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 25-26, 2022
12:54am: Brian Weltzin 26 of Grand Junction was booked into the jail for disorderly conduct. 8:01am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a two-vehicle accident on South Olive Street and East Harrison Street. Friday, August 26th. 12:22am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with an unruly patient...
KCCI.com
Police: Threat made to Dallas County Hospital
PERRY, Iowa — A heavy police presence filled Dallas County Hospital in Perry on Friday night. According to officials, a threat was made to the hospital around 9 p.m. Several law enforcement agencies were called out for caution. Patients and staff were evacuated while investigating the situation. Authorities say...
KCCI.com
Police say man was punched and stabbed after trying to break up a domestic dispute
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was stabbed while trying to de-escalate a domestic dispute on Des Moines' north side, according to Des Moines police. It happened on Northeast 14th Street near Big Dog Billiards early Saturday morning. Des Moines police say a man was walking down the street...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Law Enforcement Responds to Threat at Dallas County Hospital
A threat made to the Dallas County Hospital Friday evening drew law enforcement and other entities out as a caution. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, the Perry Fire Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a threat at the hospital at 8:56pm. The situation was cleared at 12:30am Saturday morning. No other details are known at this time.
1380kcim.com
Lake City Man Charged Following High-Speed Chase That Topped 100 MPH
A Lake City man faces charges after attempting to flee from law enforcement at speeds over 100 mph on Wednesday evening. The Lake City Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive driver in the 700 block of Main Street. Officers made contact with the subject, identified as 46-year-old Jamison Floyd Steig. Steig fled from the interaction at a low rate of speed before heading south out of town on N41. The pursuit’s pace changed substantially then, as speeds easily topped 100 mph. The chase continued south towards Glidden, where Carroll County law enforcement deployed stop sticks and deflated one of the vehicle’s tires. Steig continued for several miles until authorities forced him to stop near the 220th Street intersection. He was taken into custody and booked into the Carroll County jail on multiple charges: felony eluding, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts, reckless driving, open container, and several traffic violations. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Coon Rapids Police Department assisted during the pursuit.
theperrynews.com
Adel man arrested after allegedly pointing pistol at woman
An Adel man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 10 incident in which he allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at an Adel woman. Steven Douglas Trei, 72, of 421 N. Ninth St., Adel, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use weapon.
1380kcim.com
Jefferson Police Department Arrests Two Subjects Wanted On Outstanding Greene County Warrants
A Jefferson woman was taken into custody earlier this week on outstanding warrants, which also led to the arrest of a second subject. At approximately 12:24 a.m. Monday, officers with the Jefferson Police Department visited a home in the 500 block of N. Olive Street to locate an individual wanted on Greene County warrants. As a result of the check, 29-year-old Hayley Lynn Brown was arrested for assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts causing bodily injury, serious misdemeanors, and two counts of interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors. These charges stem from an incident with law enforcement on Aug. 15. During the interaction, 41-year-old Matthew Lee Hurley was arrested for interference with official acts for alleging impeding law enforcement’s investigation into Brown’s whereabouts. Both individuals were booked into the Greene County jail and later released.
KBUR
Multiple injuries after police chase in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA- A police chase Wednesday night in Des Moines ended in a crash with multiple injuries. Radio Iowa reports that a Des Moines police officer saw a car run a stop sign on the city’s east side and tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off. A few blocks later, the suspect’s car hit another vehicle, then crashed into a utility pole.
KCCI.com
Police chase ends in crash, drug bust in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have apprehended four people after an attempted traffic stop led to a crash. Police say that around 5 p.m. Wednesday, a patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop after a vehicle driving at high speeds failed to make a traffic stop at the intersection of E. 18th Street and Capitol Avenue. Seconds later, the vehicle crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of E. 23rd Street and Capitol avenue. The crash sent the violator's vehicle into a utility pole.
1380kcim.com
Over $20,000 In Damages Reported In A Two-Vehicle Accident Thursday In Jefferson
The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of Harrison and Olive Street. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 8:01 a.m. Authorities say a 2014 Jeep Wrangler operated by Elizabeth Gross of Jefferson was northbound on South Olive Street, approaching the intersection with East Harrison Street. At the same time, a 2009 Chevrolet Express Van operated by Chad McCollum of Jefferson was traveling eastbound on Harrison Street, approaching the intersection. The front of Gross’s vehicle collided with the front passenger side of McCollum’s vehicle. The Wrangler sustained approximately $20,000 in damage, while the McCollum vehicle had roughly $2,500 in damages. Gross was transported from the scene by Greene County Emergency Medical Services for Possible injuries. McCollum was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle on the right.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man allegedly pushes Adel woman into refrigerator
A Waukee man was charged with assault Tuesday after he allegedly pushed an Adel woman and caused her to strike her head against a refrigerator. Jesse Jon Johnson, 39, of 445 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the...
KCCI.com
Mother speaks out after son gets hurt in crash following police pursuit
DES MOINES, Iowa — A police chase ended in acrash on Wednesday evening on Des Moines' east side. DMPD were attempting to pull over this vehicle that's now totaled after they failed to yield at a stop sign. The crash left multiple people injured, including passenger Brandon Ross. "It's...
Man shot multiple times in ‘targeted’ incident in southeast Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a southeast Des Moines convenience store Thursday morning, in what investigators believe was a targeted incident. Bystanders flagged down officers patrolling in the area of the Casey’s at 3527 Indianola Avenue around 11:15 a.m. to notify […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with indecent exposure
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces charges for indecent exposure and disorderly contact after an incident near Roosevelt High School. Des Moines Police say a cheerleading coach caught 32-year-old Justin Cuevas touching himself inappropriately while watching students practice yesterday. Court documents say Cuevas then ran into...
One person died in Kossuth County crash
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman charged with assault, drunk driving
A West Des Moines woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly assaulted her partner and drove drunk. Victoria Ann Eagen, 34, of 726 82nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and second-offense OWI. The incident began about 4:45 a.m. Sunday in...
KCCI.com
Urbandale child hit by car
URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale child is recovering after being hit by a car. It happened right after Olmsted Elementary students got out of class on Wednesday afternoon. The district says administrators and EMS responded quickly. The child suffered minor injuries, police reported. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone...
theperrynews.com
Adel man arrested in Redfield after trying to ditch dope in river
An Adel man was arrested on Dallas County warrants early Saturday while fishing at the Redfield dam, and he earned a fresh drug charge in the process. Sean Michael Teske, 51, of 17 River Vista Dr., Adel, was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts and on two warrants for failure to appear.
