Yakima Herald Republic
Monkeypox infecting some women and children in WA as outbreak spreads
Aug. 25—A King County infant has become infected with the monkeypox virus as the outbreak grows in Washington, prompting public health leaders to again remind medical providers of possible symptoms and call attention to the seriousness of the disease. While the threat of infection to the general public remains...
Yakima Herald Republic
Wapato woman killed in Lower Valley crash
A 40-year-old Wapato woman was killed when the car she was in was hit by a pickup early Thursday morning. Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and medics from Yakima County Fire District 5 were called to the 1300 block of Lateral A Road near Parker for a crash, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Deputies found a 2005 Toyota Corolla that had been rear-ended by a 2004 Ford F250 that was in a canal, the release said.
Yakima Herald Republic
State audit of Naches Union Irrigation District finds violations
An audit by the Washington State Auditor’s Office of a Yakima Valley irrigation district found violations of state regulations regarding conflict of interest and open meetings rules. Naches Union Irrigation District officials replied they view the board member’s contract as permissible and that open meetings violations were the result...
Yakima Herald Republic
Two Lower Valley men charged in Yakima drive-by shooting
Two Wapato men have been charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in connection with an Aug. 20 drive-by shooting in Yakima. Prosecutors are not filing charges at this time against a 15-year-old from Toppenish who police said also participated in the shooting, pending further investigation. Trinidad Alejandro Hernandez, 19,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Woman drowns in Yakima River near Wapato, Sheriff’s Office says
A woman drowned in the Yakima River near Wapato on Wednesday afternoon after reportedly swimming intoxicated and without a personal flotation device, according to a news release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a call at 3 p.m. Wednesday, the release said. A family...
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington man sentenced to life after crime spree that ended in Montana
Aug. 25—A man who went on a multi-state crime spree throughout the Inland Northwest in January was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month. Jesse Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Washington, pleaded guilty to 16 charges in July, including aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle and robbery. He was sentenced on Aug. 12.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County homicides in 2022
Clayton Peter Brown Jr., 38, of Yakima was fatally shot Jan. 11 at the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First Street. Yakima police are investigating. Nathaniel Denton, 4, of Yakima was strangled to death Jan. 13 at his home in the 1100 block of McKinley Avenue. Yakima police arrested his stepmother, Antoinette Illona Miller, 27, and she has been charged with second-degree murder his death.
Yakima Herald Republic
Brush fire near White Swan contained, and evacuation notices lifted
Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a brush fire Friday afternoon in the 1600 block of Medicine Valley Road near White Swan. As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, Yakima County Fire District 5 said the fire was contained and evacuation levels were lifted. Crews were mopping up. The wind-driven fire...
Yakima Herald Republic
Shop opens a new place to skateboard in Yakima
As the AVE skateboard shop celebrated its one-year anniversary earlier this month, it was hard to miss the newest attribute of the Yakima business. A large skate ramp was built in the south parking lot, providing Yakima Valley skateboarders of all ages and abilities another option to test their skills, socialize and try out new gear, owner John Erickson said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man charged with attempted murder in South Seventh Street attack
The second man accused of shooting a Yakima man and leaving him to die in July is in custody. Carlos Arciga Jr. was extradited from California on Monday on a warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with the shooting on South Seventh Street July 19. Arciga appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday for his preliminary appearance.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA will ban new gas-powered cars by 2035, following California's lead
Aug. 25—Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that Washington would follow California's lead and ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The specific regulations for Washington will be sharpened in the coming weeks and months and the public will have the opportunity to weigh in. But the move toward zero-emission vehicles represents a significant and aggressive step toward cutting greenhouse gases in the state — a step that one Washington Republican criticized as overly proscriptive.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year
The Cathlamet ferry, which crashed in spectacular fashion last month near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, will undergo repairs in Everett through at least the end of the year, according to Washington State Ferries. The 1980s-era boat will go into dry dock at Everett Ship Repair, one of the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Dozens rappel down Liberty building in Yakima to raise funds for local nonprofit
More than 30 people spent their Saturday morning rappelling down the side of downtown Yakima’s Liberty building to raise funds for a local nonprofit that supports people with cancer and other severe illnesses. Hosted by Wellness House, “Over the Edge Yakima” started three years ago as an exhilarating way...
Yakima Herald Republic
Why buying wine directly helps local wineries and winemakers
For wineries, direct-to-consumer sales can come in a variety of options, including selling wines via wine clubs, having wines available for purchase on a website or selling directly from a tasting room. Why is this important? Isn’t purchasing a bottle from a store just as supportive of our local wineries...
