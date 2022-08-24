Aug. 25—Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that Washington would follow California's lead and ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The specific regulations for Washington will be sharpened in the coming weeks and months and the public will have the opportunity to weigh in. But the move toward zero-emission vehicles represents a significant and aggressive step toward cutting greenhouse gases in the state — a step that one Washington Republican criticized as overly proscriptive.

