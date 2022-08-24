ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FDR Park renovations to include new wetlands

By Justin Udo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzhXY_0hSmIAvw00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Big changes are underway at one of Philadelphia’s largest parks with a move that will help people see a part of the city that’s been off-limits for a half-century.

FDR Park in South Philadelphia is currently undergoing a 10-year, $250 million renovation project.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said they recently broke ground on a section that was home to dirt and waste.

“33 acres of wetlands will actually be built in a section of the park that has gone completely unutilized for probably 50 years,” said Lovell.

This is a dream come true for Friends of FDR Park Co-President Barbara Capozzi.

One Park For All: FDR Park by Kristina Koppeser

“I’ve been involved for over 20 years fighting to get resources to the park and to make it more interesting and accessible to everybody,” she said.

Lovell said a partnership between Parks and Rec, Philadelphia International Airport and the Fairmount Park Conservancy will plant 7,000 new trees and address regular flooding.

“That will be a home for not just native plants and trees, but most importantly for all the wildlife,” said Lovell.

Capozzi said she’s excited to hike one of the 5-kilometer nature trails that will be available for public use at the end of the 12- to-18-month project.

“It's my life's work and I feel very rewarded by it. It makes me very very happy,” Capozzi said.

The wetland project is the first of 12 projects for this nature phase of the park. It represents over $45 million in investments into the park’s sustainability and restoration.

Officials first broke ground on the 10-year project in May , with the renovation of the park’s guardhouse and its transformation into a visitors center and concessions hub.

The overall park renovation plan also includes lakes, a 30-foot overlook, water sports and athletic fields.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Oil sheen in Delaware River may come from sewer, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of people want to know what is in the water in the Delaware River. An oil sheen popped up Tuesday near the old Festival Pier.CBS3 checked with the water department and they say the oil may have come from a nearby sewer.They are working to fix the problem.The Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant is upstream from the oil sheen and they are keeping an eye on it to make sure the city's drinking water stays safe.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
gridphilly.com

Cobbs Creek Redux? Clearcutting Begins in South Philly Meadows

The destruction of the South Philly Meadows has begun, and, according to witnesses, not in a safe way. As of the morning of Tuesday, August 24, there was no fencing securing the land while trees upwards of 50 feet were being felled close to park users. “As I walked through...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Eat in Center City Philadelphia

While you're exploring Center City Philadelphia, don't overlook a visit to some of the city's best restaurants. From The Capital Grille to Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, there's sure to be a great meal waiting for you. There's also the Tir Na Nog Irish Bar & Grill, McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks, and more. All of these restaurants are worthy of your time and money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Recreation Construction#Wetlands#Fairmount Park#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Linus Travel
Axios Philadelphia

Philly's biggest eyesores, according to readers

While Philly has plenty of world-class architecture and historical charm, it also has its share of flops and fails. State of play: We asked readers to call out the worst offenders in the City of Brotherly Love and they delivered. Yes, but: No clear consensus emerged. Readers spread their disdain throughout the city.Here are a few of our favorite answers:25th Street Viaduct in South Philly The 25th Street Viaduct in South Philly. Photo courtesy of Google MapsThis eyesore is not only crumbling and dangerous but it's a magnet for illegal dumping. The hulking railroad bridge stretches over a mile and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
multihousingnews.com

High Street Residential JV Completes Philadelphia Community

MetLife Investment Management partnered with the Trammell Crow affiliate on this 280-unit development. High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management have completed the development of a community in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa. Matson Mill is a luxury 280-unit, five-story property. Construction for the $60 million project began during...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Hidden City Philadelphia

A New Life for a Towering Figure in Germantown

By Germantown standards, the eight-story building at 5627-33 Germantown Avenue is a high rise. “The views from the upper floors are uncommon for the neighborhood,” acknowledged Scott Woodruff, director of architecture at Designblendz. It was constructed in 1898 as a two-story building for the Germantown Trust Company, which expanded the building with a vertical addition in 1929. The architect was Arthur Brockie, a Germantown native whose projects included homes, a banks, and the Sedgeley Club Boathouse on Kelly Drive. 20 years later the building became the home of the C. A. Rowell Department Store. Architect Herbert Beidler gave it the Georgian Revival facade it still has today, with a chiseled “C. A. Rowell” over the entrance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy