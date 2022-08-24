FDR Park renovations to include new wetlands

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Big changes are underway at one of Philadelphia’s largest parks with a move that will help people see a part of the city that’s been off-limits for a half-century.

FDR Park in South Philadelphia is currently undergoing a 10-year, $250 million renovation project.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said they recently broke ground on a section that was home to dirt and waste.

“33 acres of wetlands will actually be built in a section of the park that has gone completely unutilized for probably 50 years,” said Lovell.

This is a dream come true for Friends of FDR Park Co-President Barbara Capozzi.

One Park For All: FDR Park by Kristina Koppeser

“I’ve been involved for over 20 years fighting to get resources to the park and to make it more interesting and accessible to everybody,” she said.

Lovell said a partnership between Parks and Rec, Philadelphia International Airport and the Fairmount Park Conservancy will plant 7,000 new trees and address regular flooding.

“That will be a home for not just native plants and trees, but most importantly for all the wildlife,” said Lovell.

Capozzi said she’s excited to hike one of the 5-kilometer nature trails that will be available for public use at the end of the 12- to-18-month project.

“It's my life's work and I feel very rewarded by it. It makes me very very happy,” Capozzi said.

The wetland project is the first of 12 projects for this nature phase of the park. It represents over $45 million in investments into the park’s sustainability and restoration.

Officials first broke ground on the 10-year project in May , with the renovation of the park’s guardhouse and its transformation into a visitors center and concessions hub.

The overall park renovation plan also includes lakes, a 30-foot overlook, water sports and athletic fields.