Battle of the badges: Jackson fire, police departments square off for a good cause

A fierce battle between the Jackson Fire Department and the Jackson Police Department waged Monday afternoon at Texas Roadhouse, as the departments faced off for a good cause—and a good meal.

Although there was shouting, screaming and panic, it wasn’t for an emergency—rather, the groups were cheering on their respective team as they wolfed down plates of ribs to raise money for the Carl Perkins Civic Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

“It’s a pretty good feeling, being the reigning winners,” said fire operations Chief Don Friddle, preening after the winning bite—made by Hayden Towater of the fire department, mere seconds before Cody Smith of the police department finished his plate.

Towater's photo-finish secured the trophy for the fire department for the second time.

“We knew we picked the right people for this,” Friddle said.

The departments’ friendly rivalry shows up often in the community, usually at community blood drives or similar food contests. The rib-eating contest made its debut two years ago and came back by popular demand.

“We knew we were up against some good folk,” Friddle said. “It’s great to be able to do something for the community and show comradery between the two departments. We like to pick at each other, but we really do have each other’s backs. And that’s what it’s all about.”

Off to the side of the riled-up crowd (and sticky plates of barbeque sauces) stood Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley, who surveyed the crowd of officers like a general creating battle plans.

“I’m not going to let them eat breakfast next year,” he said, nodding at his crew. “Maybe train for three or four weeks, do a lot of fasting programs? We’ll figure out a winning strategy next year.”

Corley expressed his gratitude to be involved in the event.

“Texas Roadhouse reached out to us and said they wanted to do this—it’s something they’ve done at other restaurants, and we were all on board,” he said. “They wanted us to pit two charities against each other, but we thought instead of that, we would just choose one, and we chose Carl Perkins. They are so important to us, and we’re thankful we could be here to support them.”

When asked how his department will handle such a poignant loss, Corley laughed.

“It was a photo finish to be sure,” he said. “It was down to the wire. There’s some boys that can really put down ribs over there! I think they’re secretly carnivores.”

When asked about his winning strategy, Towater said he “really didn’t have one.”

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” he said. “Went as fast as I could. Didn’t chew much.”

Towater said he might take a break from ribs for a while.

Jackson residents interested in supporting the Carl Perkins Center’s services—and showing appreciation for the departments’ heroic rib-eating efforts—can participate in next week’s event.

On Monday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., diners at Texas Roadhouse can present the below flyer to donate 10% of their bill to the center.

