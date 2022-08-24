ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

How will Montgomery spend ARPA funds? Updates to come at virtual town halls through September

By Hadley Hitson, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
Editor's note: This story is being provided free to our readers as a public service.

Local leaders promised residents that they would be transparent through the planning and spending of American Rescue Plan Act funds when they created Montgomery Thrive — the program tasked with divvying up the total of $86 million dollars at Montgomery City and County’s disposal.

In an effort to follow through on that commitment, they announced today a series of virtual town halls that will start this week.

“We pledged at the beginning of this program that we would be transparent through every step of planning, spending and building, and these town hall meetings are a continuation of making good on that promise,” Mayor Steven Reed said in a statement. “These are public dollars, and the public has an open seat at the table throughout this historic opportunity to transform our community.”

President Joe Biden signed ARPA into law in March 2020 to provide state and local governments with support for COVID relief. Localities started receiving the money in May of 2021, and the planning for and spending of that money is ongoing.

Individually, The Montgomery County Commission received $43.9 million, and the City of Montgomery received $41.6 million. The two entities decided to combine funds under Montgomery Thrive to maximize their impact on the community.

Funded projects include more street cameras, a network of outdoor trails and pathways, increased broadband access, upgrades to youth sports venues and community centers, and mental health resources.

Leaders expect the procurement process to begin on Phase I priorities by the end of this month, and the city and county have both approved Phase II plans.

Still, those in charge of distributing funds said they want residents to give more feedback on the plans and suggestions for Phase III projects.

“This entire initiative is community focused and community driven, therefore we want everyone to have access to an open forum to participate and share input in this process,” Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton said in a statement.

Schedule for virtual town halls:

Hadley Hitson covers the rural South for the Montgomery Advertiser and Report for America. She can be reached at hhitson@gannett.com. To support her work, subscribe to the Advertiser or donate to Report for America.

