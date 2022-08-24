ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ‘Modern Family’ Cast Reunited At Sarah Hyland’s Wedding

By Holly Haze
 3 days ago

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Sarah Hyland got married to Wells Adams and the cast of Modern Family was in attendance for the wedding. Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Nolan Gould were seen at the wedding and took some candid photos together.

Hyland earlier in the summer addressed whether she was keeping her last name or not. She said, “My mom didn’t take my father’s last name, so that’s never been a thing for me.” She continued, “I do like being called ‘Mrs. Adams’ when we’re on vacation and stuff, and if the reservation’s under his name, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so cute.’ But I don’t know. Haven’t decided on it.”

Which character of the Modern Family cast was your favorite?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Community Policy