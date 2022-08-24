ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Sentry Tournament of Champions expands field and purse for 2023

By Alan Hoshida
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JuXvf_0hSmH6S400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgjMO_0hSmH6S400

The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday that The Sentry Tournament of Champions will not longer be a winner only event. Starting in 2023, the top 30 in the previous season’s FedEx Cup points will also earn invites to Kapalua which will double the size of the field.

This is the same format that was used in 2021 after the pandemic shortened season when Harris English took home the trophy from Maui.

The Tour also announced that the purse for the upcoming event has been increased to twelve million dollars from the eight million in 2022.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is scheduled for January 2-8.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentry#Fedex Cup#Pandemic#Maui
KHON2

Man found guilty for manslaughter, DUI

The Honolulu Prosecuting Office announced that Puletua Wilson, a 29-year-old man was found guilty and charged with one count of manslaughter in relation to drunk driving and a crash that killed another passenger.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

Man accused of shooting rounds at Hawaii residence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department said a Kula man was charged with multiple firearm offenses during an attempted murder case on Monday. Officers said they responded to the scene at around 1:36 p.m. to a Haiku residence regarding a terroristic type case. Upon arrival, police received reports that a man, later identified as […]
KULA, HI
KHON2

Prosecutor announces charges in deadly Malaekahana crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Prosecutor, Steve Alm, announced charges against the alleged driver in a deadly crash that killed two visitors near Gunstock Ranch on Monday. A grand jury brought two counts of manslaughter charges, one count each second degree assault and abuse against a family or household member against 27-year-old Brennen Canumay. According to […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy