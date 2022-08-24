Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
GISH football edges out North Platte after trailing at half
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - GISH football traveled to North Platte for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday. The Islanders trailed 13-0 at the half, but makes the comeback 20-19 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
North Platte Telegraph
Copper • Melon • Harley (MUST EMAIL US FOR AN APP!)
Available For Adoption ?North Platte, Nebraska 3 kittens adorable, long haired kittens Copper - Girl Calico Harley - Boy orange... View on PetFinder.
News Channel Nebraska
New North Platte City Councilman introduced
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The City of North Platte has a new city council member. New City Councilman Brian Flanders was worn in by Mayor Brandon Kelliher on Tuesday. Flanders will represent Ward 3 after long-time City Councilman Jim Carman announced his resignation earlier this month. Flanders had filed to...
KSNB Local4
Broken Bow volleyball drops five-set thriller to Hershey
HERSHEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Broken Bow volleyball traveled to Hershey for the season-opener Thursday. The Indians came close, but dropped a five-set thriller, 3-2. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hershey football wins 38-12 over Gibbon in season opener
HERSHEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Hershey football hosted Gibbon for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday. Hershey came out victorious in Week 1 38-12 the final to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 2 people from California after finding more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two people from California were arrested after troopers found more than 50 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nearly 10 pounds of suspected fentanyl on Interstate 80 last week, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. On Aug. 18, around 3 p.m., a trooper made contact with...
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, ramming her car near Sutherland Reservoir
SUTHERLAND, Neb.-A man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and rammed her car. On Friday at around 7:51 a.m., deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of two vehicles parked on State Farm Rd., just west of Sutherland Reservoir. A deputy arrived on...
News Channel Nebraska
Cozad man arrested in connection to Paradise City shooting
KEARNEY, NE — A Cozad man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting at a Central Nebraska strip club. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Corey Brestel on Tuesday on charges of possession of a defaced firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. The accusations date back to the early morning hours of July 31 when the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Paradise City Gentleman’s Club near Elm Creek.
