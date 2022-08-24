ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, NE

News Channel Nebraska

New North Platte City Councilman introduced

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The City of North Platte has a new city council member. New City Councilman Brian Flanders was worn in by Mayor Brandon Kelliher on Tuesday. Flanders will represent Ward 3 after long-time City Councilman Jim Carman announced his resignation earlier this month. Flanders had filed to...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KSNB Local4

Hershey football wins 38-12 over Gibbon in season opener

HERSHEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Hershey football hosted Gibbon for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday. Hershey came out victorious in Week 1 38-12 the final to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
GIBBON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cozad man arrested in connection to Paradise City shooting

KEARNEY, NE — A Cozad man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting at a Central Nebraska strip club. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Corey Brestel on Tuesday on charges of possession of a defaced firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. The accusations date back to the early morning hours of July 31 when the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Paradise City Gentleman’s Club near Elm Creek.
COZAD, NE

