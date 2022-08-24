ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

WJHG-TV

Construction continues on Sunnyside Park beach access gates

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a hot topic being talked about among residents on the very west end of Panama City Beach, as six big metal gates were put in at Sunnyside beach access points just before the 4th of July. Construction was put on pause when a petition was filed to challenge the permit, but as of earlier this month, that permit is now officially standing.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

WestRock Paper Mill property for sale

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The WestRock Paper Mill ceased operations on June 6th. It was once considered a staple in the Panama City community for almost 100 years. It employed hundreds of workers but now the mill sits empty. Now the property is for sale. “It is on the market...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City focuses on street re-paving projects

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to recover from Hurricane Michael almost four years after the storm. Now the city is focused on improving its roads. Florida Department of Transportation officials said new roads are imperative for safe driving conditions. “So the resurfacing projects functions in two ways,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Florida
Florida Government
Panama City Beach, FL
Government
WJHG-TV

New medical campus coming to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both residents and visitors of Panama City Beach will no longer have to cross the bridge for health care. Down the intersection of State Road 79 and Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway, land is cleared for a new medical facility to be built right in the heart of PCB. Builders will start by constructing the medical offices and a hospital will come next.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

ECP officials give updates on airport construction

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At a board meeting Wednesday morning, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials discussed various topics, including construction updates. ECP Executive Director Parker McClellan said they’re working hard with FDOT to continue progressing. “There will be impacts but we try to work very hard to...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB celebrates wildlife through SeeLife Project

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The emerald coast is certainly no stranger to wildlife, and officials in Panama City Beach are working to continue celebrating that wildlife through artwork. The SeeLife Project will be providing another batch of sculptures around town. That comes after a successful campaign last year...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Student-Run Coffee Shop opens in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students at FSU Panama City are brewing up something new. Techspresso started out as a semester project which blossomed into an actual business. “I said I’m going to fund it. Talk is cheap, let’s put it together,” Dr. Jamiel Vadell, owner of Techspresso, said....
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Here are the worst Yelp reviews for Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While many believe Panama City Beach is a great place to live and vacation, there are always a few that disagree. Yelp uses a five-star rating system with one being the lowest. Most of the reviews on Yelp for Panama City Beach are four and five stars. But the website lists one one-star review and two two-stars for the World’s Most Beautiful Beaches.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Gas buy down tour comes to Southport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County residents got a deal on gas Thursday if they traveled near Southport. Officials with the Pay More and Get Less tour are traveling around the area, making stops and lowering gas prices. AAA said the average price for gas in Florida Thursday was around...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm, humid, but also unsettled weekend in the panhandle. For tonight the rain will taper off and lows will fall into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. On Saturday skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be at 60%. On Sunday rain chances will remain at 60-70% with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The weather pattern remains unsettled into next week.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County seeing rising rental rates over last year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rent prices across the country have hit a record high again. A report from CNN shows the national median rent hit a new record high of almost $1,900 a month. It’s the 17th month in a row rent has gone up. That’s up more than 12% from a year ago.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Politics
Politics
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Panama City

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Waterspout

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Check out the viewer pictures and videos of the waterspout that formed off of the east end of Panama City Beach on Thursday. You can also submit your own pictures and videos below...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Learn about the events happening in the Panhandle this weekend. St. Andrew Historic Walking Tour When: August 26, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center 1134 Beck Ave. Mark Twain Interruption When: August 26 & August 27, 7 p.m. Where: Panama City, St. Andrew’s […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Callaway residents can now enjoy three new parks

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway city leaders have been restoring parks damaged during Hurricane Michael. They spent the last year completing three parks, two old and one that’s brand new. Their plan is to spread the parks around the city, making them easily accessible to everyone. In the current city budget, Callaway commissioners had enough […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

New grocery store competitor in Bay County

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning. Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven. If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Callaway Aldi construction begins

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Aldi grocery store chain has a lot to celebrate this week, as do local shoppers. They’re opening the new Lynn Haven store tomorrow. And they’ve started construction on the new Callaway store. This will be the second Aldi in Bay County. It’s being built on Tyndall Parkway and 7th street, […]
CALLAWAY, FL

