PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm, humid, but also unsettled weekend in the panhandle. For tonight the rain will taper off and lows will fall into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. On Saturday skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be at 60%. On Sunday rain chances will remain at 60-70% with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The weather pattern remains unsettled into next week.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO