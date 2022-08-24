Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
WestRock Paper Mill property for sale
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The WestRock Paper Mill ceased operations on June 6th. It was once considered a staple in the Panama City community for almost 100 years. It employed hundreds of workers but now the mill sits empty. Now the property is for sale. “It is on the market...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Panama City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WJHG-TV
New medical campus coming to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both residents and visitors of Panama City Beach will no longer have to cross the bridge for health care. Down the intersection of State Road 79 and Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway, land is cleared for a new medical facility to be built right in the heart of PCB. Builders will start by constructing the medical offices and a hospital will come next.
WJHG-TV
Construction continues on Sunnyside Park beach access gates
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a hot topic being talked about among residents on the very west end of Panama City Beach, as six big metal gates were put in at Sunnyside beach access points just before the 4th of July. Construction was put on pause when a petition was filed to challenge the permit, but as of earlier this month, that permit is now officially standing.
WJHG-TV
Congressman Dunn, local law enforcement leaders fighting Opioid epidemic
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Opioid epidemic is an issue across the nation and Florida is not immune. It’s an issue that tears at the fabric of most communities in the state. “We’ve got a new epidemic, pandemic crisis and it’s Fentanyl,” Florida’s 2nd Congressional District Congressman Neal...
WJHG-TV
PCB celebrates wildlife through SeeLife Project
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The emerald coast is certainly no stranger to wildlife, and officials in Panama City Beach are working to continue celebrating that wildlife through artwork. The SeeLife Project will be providing another batch of sculptures around town. That comes after a successful campaign last year...
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Hoping to get out of the house this weekend? Gulf and Franklin Counties have a lot to offer. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Members’ Art Market. The Joe Center for the Arts’ new show will...
fosterfollynews.net
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints David A. Corbin to Washington County, Florida Board of County Commissioners on Friday, August 26, 2022
Today, on Friday, August 26, 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of David A. Corbin to the Washington County Board of County Commissioners, filling the term vacated by the late Steve Joyner. Corbin, of Chipley, is the owner of Chipley Gun and Pawn, Inc. and he is a...
Callaway residents can now enjoy three new parks
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway city leaders have been restoring parks damaged during Hurricane Michael. They spent the last year completing three parks, two old and one that’s brand new. Their plan is to spread the parks around the city, making them easily accessible to everyone. In the current city budget, Callaway commissioners had enough […]
Veterans get help at Homeless Vet Stand Down
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local organizations came together to touch hearts and change lives Friday. Gulf Coast State College and others focused on helping homeless veterans by partnering with Career Source Gulf Coast to host the 15th annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down. Thirty-four organizations joined together to provide free services for homeless veterans. […]
Griff Griffitts elected to State Rep. District 6
UPDATE: August 23, 2022 10:15 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A lot of eyes were on the State Representative District 6 seat on Tuesday. Both candidates ran a strong campaign but ultimately, it was Bay County Commissioner, Griff Griffitts who came out on top. Tuesday’s State Representative race for Bay County was a universal […]
Hundreds of civilian jobs open on Eglin AFB
EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — From scientists testing weapons, to cashiers in the BX, support staff is necessary to keep the mission of Eglin Air Force Base up and running. Civilian Personnel Officer Lula Coleman said the base has more than 6,000 civilian jobs with 200 hundred positions available in August. “Eglin is the Air […]
getthecoast.com
Waffle House, Tropical Waves demolished on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a crew began demolition of the Waffle House and Tropical Waves beach store on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island. This demolition is part of the upcoming Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. In June, the Florida Department of Transportation awarded Superior Construction Southeast with the $171 million...
Lynn Haven defendant seeks separate trial
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case is seeking a separate trial in hopes of distancing himself from some of the accusations aimed at the city’s former mayor. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and former mayor Margo Anderson, are facing a host of […]
WJHG-TV
BDS School Safety Presentations across all middle and high schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay county sheriff Tommy Ford and Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt are on a mission to keep local students safe. The two traveled to several high and middle schools Thursday to discuss the importance of school safety and the superintendent is sending a message to students.
Gas giveaway offers fuel for $2.38 a gallon
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A line of cars stretched into Highway 77 Thursday morning as consumers rushed to get gas for $2.38 a gallon; more than a dollar less than the current Florida average. “It’s amazing for us because we have three vehicles and were at about $250 by the time we fill up […]
20 teachers resign from Florida district during the first week
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – At the beginning of the school year, 20 resignations took place in Bay District Schools. Staff shortages are no surprise across all levels of education throughout the Country and Bay County. Executive Director of Human Resources Holly Buchanan said, “Bay District is doing their best to equip new hires in […]
Callaway Aldi construction begins
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Aldi grocery store chain has a lot to celebrate this week, as do local shoppers. They’re opening the new Lynn Haven store tomorrow. And they’ve started construction on the new Callaway store. This will be the second Aldi in Bay County. It’s being built on Tyndall Parkway and 7th street, […]
School for autistic adults opening in Marianna Monday
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — This upcoming Monday is the first day of class for a new type of school in Marianna. “Next Step at Endeavor Academy” is a two-year transition program for adults with autism. Executive Director Tammy Dasher has been working in special education for the last 30 years. Next Step is a way […]
Bay District Schools talks about new “FAST” testing
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools started a new testing process at the beginning of this school year called “FAST” – Florida Assessment of Student Thinking. The process will be administered within the first 30 days of school. This transition replaces the high stakes FSA test at the end of the year. There […]
