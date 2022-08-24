ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Unsolicited advice: Don't offer unsolicited advice | MARK HUGHES COBB

By Mark Hughes Cobb, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elMtL_0hSmG9dO00

It's no secret to anyone who reads newspapers — meta ref for you, up top — that traditional print media is struggling.

Not just because of the Internet, but yes, basically because the entirely free flow of information is neither entirely free nor often factually informative, and sure, because people like stuff sans cost, even if it's bizarrely, stupidly wrong and misleading.

What happened to the guy who sang all I want is some truth; just give me some truth? Oh yeah, murdered in a hail of bullets.

The economic ups and downs of the country don't help, as when business is slow, bad, or nearly non-existent, thank you pandammit, folks don't advertise as much, despite the fact that one truth of capitalism is you must sow in order to reap.

No, panic's sphincter slams tight with bad news on the doorstep. Not only have major and minor papers folded — which, though it's a pun, isn't really funny anymore — but others have cut back, cut down, trimmed staff, lost editions, lost or cut way back on print, scaled down the size of pages, and so forth and so on into obscurity and beyond.

Though we are still in print, unlike many, and producing reams of pages and online content every day, The Tuscaloosa News has not been immune. When the New York Times Regional Media Group built our four-story building about 20 years ago, the big black-and-white-and-once-read-all-over construction across from what was once Stallworth Lake, then landfills, then baseball fields, then field-fields, then 30-foot-pylons burrowing past trapped methane to support the Amphitheater, it was a $30 million investment, roughly $10 million of which was our gorgeous Heidelberg press.

When we lost that massive, rumbling, complex apparatus, it felt like having a tooth pulled sans anesthesia. Walking the gap now makes me fear the reality of ghosts.

More from Mark Hughes Cobb: Something's actually happening, Reg! Time to leave the silos

Don't misunderstand, I'm thrilled the Saban Center , with its focus on education, on the future, is moving to this site. My preference was for a bowling alley, indie theater and indoor lap pool across our expansive basement, but I suppose that the children still are our future, thank you Sexual Chocolate, and it's got to be a more progressive enrichment than another hotel or apartment megaplex.

There's a phenomena known as mansplaining, whereby an arrogant speaker assumes everyone he's blustering around is, well, stupid.

Stolen joke: Where does a mansplainer get his water? From a well, actually ....

I'm a recovering mansplainer, though I come by it honestly. Ever since my two-years-older brother taught me to read, I've been a seeker. Sometimes the info boils out, as when a 5-year-old tries to explain a movie: Not necessarily in compact form, certainly not in chronological order, and perhaps entirely nonsensically, at least until rewrites.

Honestly, though, feel free to Steve Martin in "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" me when I start rolling like Del (the late great John Candy): "The last thing I want to be remembered as is an annoying blabbermouth .... You know, nothing grinds my gears worse than some chowderhead who doesn't know when to keep his big trap shut .... If you catch me running off at the mouth, just give me a poke in the chops...."

But it's not only males who feel comfortable telling me the place where I work, and have for more than three decades now, isn't local. Folks have been sputtering this at least since the NYT group bought The Tuscaloosa News, back in the mid-'80s.

A few origins have been suggested for the rhetorical "What am I, chopped liver?" One is that liver has traditionally been a side, not a main, and can thus be easily overlooked.

Another is that, when cooking chicken, for example, the giblets — liver, heart, gizzard, neck, which I'm thinking would be a great alt-country-rock band name, one of those with at least two mandolins, and a lot of "Hey! Ho!" in the lyrics — often get thrown out, cast into the yard, to be eaten by lesser animals. Such as chickens.

Note to self: Screenplay for "The Rooster Also Rises," with its heinous neck-twist at the end: "Soylent Giblets are poultryyyyyyyy!," howled by a grimacing Chick Heston.

When I wryly point out that I am indeed local, then comes the skidding backtrack: "Oh, but we like (read, remember, don't hate) YOU!" Wow, is that one tone-deaf response just after you've spat in my face.

Few of these even mostly smart folks realize we have always run stories by other writers, papers and services, as even at our finest depth, breadth and height, in the NYT-backed '80s and '90s, with staffs, sections and words words words that stuffed our Sunday editions nearly as giblet-full as our parent company's, we did not have the resources to place employees in D.C., Paris, Coker, Buhl, Elrod or other exotic spots.

Unsolicited advice: Don't offer unsolicited advice.

Just as every soul living in Tuscaloosa saw the Police at the Bama — remarkable, given there were maybe 100 of us actually there — everyone with advice once worked at their college paper, or wrote for the something back in the wayback during the upside down.

Listening, somewhat patiently, is one of those things we do. What else can we offer that blog-ish sites, and that-wacky-uncle's-email-forwards can't?

Depth? Accuracy? Accountability?

I promise you no one loves the unplumbable fathoms of the WWW more than I. For years, editors have striven, mostly in vain, to curb my ... loghorrea, graphomania, hypergraphia ... see what I mean? Few can devote the time I find for obituaries, reviews and other long features. That's just not everyone's mission.

Accuracy concerns me when even Sports Illustrated gets numbers wrong in a story about our City Council passing alcohol licensing for Bryant-Denny Stadium concessionaires, or when I see well-known names spelled wrong — Nick Del Gatto was our local legend; Nick Delgado is some kind of health guru — or lesser-known names, for that matter, when the info's at our fingertips, for which, OK, thank you Internet.

Sure, with smaller staffs, in rushed deadlines, we still mess up, time to time. That's where accountability comes in. If we don't have it all just right, right now, we'll make up for it quickly as possible after.

Because the 21st century's free-flow-chaos has left publishers scrambling, various edicts have been handed down to we boots on the ground over what must be done to save the day: Bullet points! Depth! Video! Podcasts! Blogs! Vlogs!

I don't blame those wishing for magic. It's like assembling a set list for a crowd you don't know. Even if I recognize a face or three, I'm not conversant with everyone's tastes or current moods. Assuming I did, should I pander and cater, or try to lead?

Note to self: Panderbear Caterwauling, in case The Liver Heart Gizzard Neck burns out.

Do you commit top 40 at the open? Or something less-known, but with a slam-bang chorus, like The Decemberists' "Cavalry Captain"? Something finger-picker-y like Simon and Garfunkel's "America," that may not be on millennials' randomizer, but will pluck tenderly at the heartstrings of we elders? Or remain obscure because no one's listening until their second glass anyway, and even then only when it's "Something we know!"?

Sets I've been most pleased with tend to be those where folks are both listening and kinda not, hearing what they want, maybe making out what I'm striving for, and maybe just enjoying the effort, the atmosphere.

When I play solo, I'm dourly amusing, some have said. Between songs mostly, though my lyrics are littered with intentionally ear-snagging gags, like a dried tongue tasting like William Shatner's toupee. I patter. I blather. I let free form roam where it will, built around origin cues such as "Ouroboros of despair," "star-crossed circus geeks" and "Rilke's infinite continuous distances."

Does it connect? It depends on the connect-ee. All I know is all I know. And it's not all well, actually. But it's there for the wishing, and the wishers.

Reach Tusk Editor Mark Hughes Cobb at mark.cobb@tuscaloosanews.com, or call 205-722-0201.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Unsolicited advice: Don't offer unsolicited advice | MARK HUGHES COBB

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Businesses struggling to fill positions in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Challenges remain for local businesses trying to stay afloat due to staffing shortages. Some business owners are hopeful they can turn things around now that the fall semester at the University of Alabama has begun. Pete Zimmer is the owner of Ajian Sushi in downtown Tuscaloosa. He says it has been […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

“I was very popular … but [my wife] was a woman that God gave me’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buhl, AL
City
Coker, AL
City
Elrod, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
280living.com

Leadership Hoover welcomes 34 people into sixth class

Members of the sixth class of Leadership Hoover pose for a photo at a meet-and-greet breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Nineteen of the 34 members of the new class were present. The Leadership Hoover organization today...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hooversun.com

Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022

About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
HOOVER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hughes
Person
William Shatner
birminghammommy.com

Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th

You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Millennials#Cooking#Cobb
AL.com

Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week

Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Fest Returns after COVID-19 Pandemic

The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival return Saturday, August 27, in Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue District Downtown from noon – 8 pm. The annual one-day music festival has been presented annually since 2003. It has been two years since the jazz festival took place in the district due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but festival organizers are excited to bring back the event in what will be a day filled with food, fun, and of course, great music.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
AL.com

Birmingham Water Works makes billing changes

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Birmingham Water Works PR manager Rick Jackson announced at this week’s board meeting that the company would soon be rolling out newly designed bills as part of their plan to address longtime issues that have been plaguing customers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ironcity.ink

U.S. News & World Report names UAB Hospital best in Alabama

UAB was again named the best hospital in Alabama by U.S. News & World Report. Eight adult specialties are ranked among the best in the nation. The magazine also notes UAB Hospital as “high-performing” in 16 of 20 assessed adult procedures/conditions in the 2022-23 Best Hospital rankings, released July 25.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Oak City Market Helps Local Ministry Aid Tuscaloosa Families

Tuscaloosa's Oak City Market, a charity event with a flea market atmosphere, is returning for its second year to help benefit S.D. Allen Ministries, a local nonprofit organization that has served more than 2,000 families since 2014. According to a press release “Oak City Market is looking to expand upon...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy