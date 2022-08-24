ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Generating a buzz: Emmy-winning documentary spotlights Tuscaloosa beekeeper

By Jasmine Hollie, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNk9I_0hSmFtg000

Tuscaloosa meteorologist Richard Scott has turned his passion for beekeeping into an Emmy-winning documentary.

Scott has worked with WVUA 23 since 2007 and he was promoted to the chief meteorologist position in 2010. When he's not working at the television station, Scott spends a good part of his spare time as a beekeeper.

The University of Alabama's Center for Public Television and Radio, in collaboration with WVUA 23, produced a short documentary last year that highlighted Scott and his beekeeping hobby.

Open for business: New economic development leader wants to build on Tuscaloosa's success

ECOVIEWS:What should you do about carpenter bees?

The five-minute documentary "Liquid Gold" captures some of Scott's beekeeping responsibilities, including caring for the bees and extracting honey.

William Green, a video producer for the Center for Public Television and Radio, worked with a team of professional and student videographers to produce the film. Green and his team gathered in April 2021 at one of Scott's bee farms. The crew members were swarmed with bees when they filmed Scott's daily routine as a community beekeeper.

"We had to put on full beekeeping suits and operate cameras with thick gloves on in Alabama sun ... It was definitely challenging, but it was a fun experience," Green said.

The documentary proved to be "gold" at the 2022 Southeast Emmy Awards. The Southeast Emmy chapter covers Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina and Asheville, North Carolina.

"Liquid Gold" won the Southeastern Regional Emmy in Outstanding Environment/Science – Short Form Content. The ceremony was held on June 18 in Atlanta and Green took home two Emmys that night.

"It was really exciting," Green said.

Green, who has worked with the Center for Public Television and Radio for five years, said he doesn't create his projects with the intent of winning an Emmy. Instead, he focuses on making each project the best it can be.

The documentary is available to watch on the Alabama Public Radio website and YouTube channel.

The documentary only gives a small glimpse into Scott's daily routine as a beekeeper. There's a lot that goes into raising honeybees and Scott calls it a "yearlong process."

Scott's beekeeping journey began seven years ago when he needed pollinators to grow his fruit trees. However, growing the fruit became difficult when he noticed a lack of honeybees in the community, he said.

Scott reached out to local beekeepers and researched how to start raising his own honeybees. The Linden native said his new hobby took some getting used to because he always had a fear of bees growing up.

Scott raises most of his bees in the backyard of his Tuscaloosa home. He said he currently has four bee yards, which contain around 60 bee colonies.

In addition to caring for his own bees, the meteorologist is often called to safely remove unwanted bee hives from homes across West Alabama. Instead of donating the bees, Scott said he brings most of them home to live on his bee farm as a cheaper alternative to purchasing new bees.

Scott also shares his beekeeping journey on his personal YouTube channel.

"I thought that'd be a cool resource to use, to just kind of get the story out about what I do and really try to get the message out of how important beekeeping is, and in helping bees because you know, they are very important to in our livelihood," Scott said.

Scott said he believes there are many benefits of beekeeping, including helping the ecosystem, providing pollination, and also, the honey, which is a sweet reward that he and his kids enjoy together.

"You get to literally taste the reward of your work and it's so much work that's involved in it," Scott said.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birminghammommy.com

Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th

You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
ALABAMA STATE
hooversun.com

Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022

About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
HOOVER, AL
hooversun.com

Merritt inducted into Birmingham Business Hall of Fame

Judy Merritt served as president of Jefferson State Community College for almost 35 years, and her legacy as a leader in the community continues to result in accolades eight years after her death in 2014. Merritt, who lived in Chelsea at the time of her death and whose vision led...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Entertainment
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Lifestyle
Tuscaloosa, AL
Pets & Animals
CBS 42

Businesses struggling to fill positions in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Challenges remain for local businesses trying to stay afloat due to staffing shortages. Some business owners are hopeful they can turn things around now that the fall semester at the University of Alabama has begun. Pete Zimmer is the owner of Ajian Sushi in downtown Tuscaloosa. He says it has been […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
NORTHPORT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Documentary#Beekeeping#Beekeepers#Honey Bees#Ecoviews#Southeast Emmy
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Freshman Announces First NIL Deal

Although freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson has only been on campus since June, he has already begun to build his brand. Henderson inked the first of likely many NIL deals this week, partnering with Life + Style by Laura, a brand based out of Dallas, TX, owned and operated by Laura Fedock. The exciting freshman tweeted out the announcement on Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week

Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Player Forgoes Fifth-Year, Retires from Basketball

Alabama women’s basketball player, Taylor Sutton, announced that she would forgo the upcoming season and retire from basketball. Sutton posted this announcement on social media on Friday afternoon. “The last two years have been amazing. During my time at Alabama, I have created lifelong friendships and relationships, have experienced...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
AL.com

7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director

Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
AUBURN, AL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments Subscribe to WVTM on YouTube now for more: https://bit.ly/2jvAaUD Get more …. via...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
domino

When This Family of 5 Packed Up for Birmingham, They Took Brooklyn With Them

It was the porches that ultimately sold Alice Callahan Thompson on her family’s Birmingham, Alabama, home. They weren’t particularly palatial and they didn’t come with a fancy swing—it was simply the idea of sitting on them that she liked. After living in New York City for close to two decades, the actor, model, and advocate and her husband, Kyser, president of marketing consultancy Now What, had grown accustomed to lounging on a stoop or balcony as they indulged in one of their favorite pastimes: people watching. “From the Black Lives Matter protests to the Polish man playing his accordion in the park, there was so much to see,” recalls Alice. Of course, the view is a little different in their Birmingham neighborhood. From the screened-in space out back, Alice can watch her two eldest, Timothy (7) and Rosemary (5), playing in the yard as Kyser smokes meat on the grill, while the front veranda is the best spot to catch runners and cyclists jetting by. “It’s not the same, but at least I’m still seeing people,” she says.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year

For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy