Direct payments of $750 to be sent to Americans – but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork
DIRECT payments of $750 are being sent to Americans - but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork. The governor of Rhode Island said families will be able to receive the cash top-up in a child tax rebate. The recent budget plan passed in June 2022 included the...
DA asks judge to deny Graham effort to quash Georgia subpoena
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Monday asked a judge to deny Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) efforts to quash a subpoena to appear before the Georgia special grand jury investigating attempts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Graham...
Biden to visit Wisconsin, Pennsylvania for Labor Day
President Biden will visit Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two key swing states, to mark Labor Day next week, the White House announced. Biden will travel to Milwaukee and Pittsburg to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers,” a White House advisory said on Monday. The trip will...
FTC alleges data broker exposes users to violent threats by selling location data
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleges data broker Kochava exposes people to threats of stalking, discrimination and violence by selling their geolocation data revealing visits to sensitive locations including reproductive health clinics, according to a complaint filed Monday. The data sold by Idaho-based Kochava can be used to identify specific...
