DA asks judge to deny Graham effort to quash Georgia subpoena

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Monday asked a judge to deny Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) efforts to quash a subpoena to appear before the Georgia special grand jury investigating attempts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Graham...
Biden to visit Wisconsin, Pennsylvania for Labor Day

President Biden will visit Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two key swing states, to mark Labor Day next week, the White House announced. Biden will travel to Milwaukee and Pittsburg to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers,” a White House advisory said on Monday. The trip will...
FTC alleges data broker exposes users to violent threats by selling location data

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleges data broker Kochava exposes people to threats of stalking, discrimination and violence by selling their geolocation data revealing visits to sensitive locations including reproductive health clinics, according to a complaint filed Monday. The data sold by Idaho-based Kochava can be used to identify specific...
