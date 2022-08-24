Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Graduate receives student grant from Creighton University
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Sidney Graduate from 2018 was awarded a student grant. Kristina Davis is the daughter of Amber Fields and Scott David. She attended Creighton University after high school and graduated in 2021. Davis was awarded a prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Grant. The Fulbright is the U.S.’s flagship...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney City Council appraises new long-term care facility project
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A new healthcare facility was top of mind at Tuesday's Sidney City Council new int. CEO of Sidney Regional Medical Center Jason Petik provided general information and answered questions the council had regarding the project for a new long-term care facility. Petik said the current care facility...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologists label Panhandle 'abnormally dry'
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A large portion of the Panhandle is experiencing the lowest level of drought with abnormally dry conditions. Severe Weather Meteorologist Ray Miller said through the upcoming weekend and into early next week there will only be a couple isolated storms. "Chances for measurable precipitation in the Panhandle...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Raiders football takes on Holdrege
SIDNEY, Neb. — The Sidney Raiders kicked off their football season at home against the Holdrege Dusters Friday night. Sidney Junior Luke Holly started the game off strong for the Raiders with a 92 yard kick return touchdown. Holy scored two touchdowns in the first half. The Duster’s held...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle tree fire threatens structure
SIDNEY Neb. -- A tree fire outside of Sidney could be seen from Highway 30. The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department was paged at 12:33 on Tuesday afternoon regarding a transformer that fell into a row of trees. The fire was on County Road 115 and the smoke and some high...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle fire causes traffic delays near Big Springs
BIG SPRINGS, Neb. -- A vehicle fire in the Panhandle caused traffic disruptions on Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened at mile marker 101 near Big Springs at approximately 2:30 p.m. MT. Approximately an hour later, the right lane of eastbound traffic remained closed. No details have been provided...
Comments / 0