The Chena River State Recreation Site reopens to the public
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Chena River State Recreation Site, located off of Geraghty Avenue in Fairbanks, opened today, Friday, August 26 at noon. The 23.8 acre recreation area has seen state and local agencies working together, each tackling specific tasks in the cleanup effort, in hopes of reopening the recreation site for public use this season.
Lineman Division Foreman (Delta)
Lineman Division Foreman (Delta) GVEA offers a competitive benefit package that includes medical, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, disability benefits, a retirement plan, 401(k) plan and more. Visit our web site at www.gvea.com for a complete job description and employment application. Employment applications must be submitted to the Human...
South Cushman Shooting Range reopens after renovations
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - At 8:00 a.m. Friday, August 26, the South Cushman Shooting Range in Fairbanks reopens to the public after months of closure for renovations. Just in time for moose season, the only large caliber rifle range in Fairbanks will be available to the public after the site underwent renovations that began on May 16. Those renovations were designed to improve safety according to Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
UAF hosts the Alaska Minerals Summit
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Politicians, scholars, scientists, corporate leaders and others gathered at the Joseph Usibelli Building at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF), between August 22 and August 23, to attend the Alaska Minerals Summit. The Alaska Minerals Summit was a gathering of those that lead the way in...
Chena River State Rec Site to Partially Reopen
Starting at noon on Friday, locals and visitors will again be able to launch their boats and enjoy the day-use area at the Chena River State Recreation Site. Thanks to a joint clean-up effort with the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection alongside Fairbanks Rescue Mission, and restoration work by the Alaska Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation, the rec site will be partially reopened for day-use through the end of the season.
A fishing guide from Fairbanks is poised to fill a spot in Alaska’s U.S. House election
In Chris Bye’s preferred campaign photo, the Libertarian U.S. House candidate is ripping open his dress shirt to reveal a T-shirt that says, “Do Good Recklessly.” After Republican fourth-place candidate Tara Sweeney abruptly withdrew from Alaska’s November U.S. House race, Bye will fill a spot in the state’s top-four primary election, an act that will […] The post A fishing guide from Fairbanks is poised to fill a spot in Alaska’s U.S. House election appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Nanook Volleyball opens season 3-1
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Nanooks Volleyball team opened their 2022 season on the road at the Hawaii-Alaska challenge in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Nooks opened the year with a three set sweep of the Hawaii Hilo Vulcans. Three players: Karli Nielson, Ella Bines, and Kristina Head combined for 22 of the team’s 33 kills. Elizabeth Jackson was all over the net blocking six Vulcan attacks. Taylor Overn and Ainsley Smith each had 13 assists.
Nanook Rifle signs sponsorship with Finnish ammunition supplier
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Nanooks rifle team has signed a partnership with Lapua, a Finnish ammunition manufacturer, to be the exclusive ammo supplier of the Nanooks. Lapua has been a major supplier of competition ammunition of national and Olympic championship events. “It’s a huge step in the right...
Candidates running for City Council speak out during a forum hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - With election season in full swing, candidates running for seats on the Fairbanks City Council voiced their thoughts on topics ranging from the budget to what should happen next with the Polaris Building in downtown. The forum was hosted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce,...
Adult male arrested after stabbing roommate
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Right before 9 p.m. Sunday evening, August 21, the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center (FECC) received a report of an adult male that had been stabbed. When Fairbanks Police arrived on scene they found the victim outside an apartment on Romans Way in Fairbanks. The victim told...
