Mother, children evacuate from early morning Buffalo Trail fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An early Friday morning fire in southwest Amarillo caused a mother and her children to evacuate, according to a report from the Amarillo Fire Department. According to the department, crews responded to the 4700 block of Buffalo Trail at around 5:20 a.m. on Friday and saw fire showing from a home […]
Local Business Recent Fire Causes Temporary Shut Down
One of the best places to visit in Amarillo is Sixth Street. They get a lot of visitors because of course it is part of Route 66. So why would you not visit? Plus when they have a lot of great shops and restaurants there is just a ton to do.
abc7amarillo.com
House Fire: Mom wakes up to fire in living room, gets her kids out safely
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo family got an early wake up call when their house caught on fire. The fire at 4721 Buffalo Trail started around 5:20 a.m. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, the mom woke up to smoke and flames in the living room. The couch...
KFDA
WATER WASTERS: Town Square issue settled, Medipark sprinklers wasting water
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s Water Wasters Wednesday takes a look at some water issues in Amarillo. Last week, NewsChannel 10 tried several times to contact Town Square Apartment management and was passed along to the company who runs the property. That’s as far as it went because calls went unanswered.
abc7amarillo.com
Passenger killed after man loses control of service truck on US 60 near Pampa
GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man lost control of a service truck while driving it in a construction zone on US 60, about four miles east of Pampa, causing a wreck that killed the passenger on Wednesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about...
UPDATE: I-27 southbound at 15th Avenue currently reopened
Update: 3:40 p.m. According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District, I-27 southbound at 15th Avenue is currently reopened. TxDOT officials state that tomorrow morning on Aug. 25 the left and center lanes of Taylor and the right lane of Pierce will be closed at 15th Ave. Officials said they will make efforts to […]
abc7amarillo.com
Tires popped on multiple vehicles by metal jutting from road near I-27, I-40 interchange
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Crews are out near Amarillo's downtown interchange after a piece of metal near a road seam caused multiple flat tires along the way. The Texas Department of Transportation said a piece of the southbound lanes of I-27 out of downtown Amarillo near 15th would be closed due to an "exposed bridge joint."
This Home For Sale Near Amarillo is a True Diamond in The Rough
There is something truly Texan about owning land. It's the one thing that we cannot create more of--or even less of. When you own land, you have something you can build upon, live upon, love upon, and thrive upon. There's endless possibilities. Especially if there's over 75 acres to call...
abc7amarillo.com
Missing 16-year-old last seen Monday night in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are searching for a missing teenage girl. Family members said 16-year-old Espe Dueñes, legally named Esperanza Barrera, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday at her home near the 4300 block of Hayden. Dueñes is 4' 11" tall and weighs approximately 144...
850wftl.com
5-year-old finds body and calls grandmother for help
AMARILLO, TX– — Police in Texas are reporting that a 5-year-old found the body of her mother and contacted her grandmother for help. The incident occurred last Wednesday at a home on 7200 Athens Street. Police say the victim’s mother contacted them after her granddaughter called her to...
This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo
I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Man Arrested After Stash House Bust
Amarillo Police have a man under arrest after finding 992 thousand dollars worth of drugs at a stash house. Alex “Crow” Halissi Bell was arrested after police received information on a possible stash house at North Mirror and South Virginia and during the investigation they learned the place was controlled by Bell.
Woman Demolishes 72oz Steak Challenge In Amarillo, Texas
I stumbled upon this video on YouTube yesterday, and I had to share it with you, mainly because I was in awe of how much food this tiny woman could put down. I've seen many men on YouTube fail miserably at this specific challenge. A competitive eater who goes by...
Amarillo Now the Work is On You if You Need Extra Trash Service?
I am all for doing my part. I am a team player. Well sort of. I am not a fan of having to be my own cashier at the store. I feel there are people more qualified than I am to take care of this. I also don't like dealing...
It Started With One. Now, We Have Multiple Mail Thieves In Amarillo.
It all seemed to have started about a month ago. You may remember this lone mail thief that had a special key to get into the side of the big blue mail drop boxes you see around town. Well, make that USED to see around town. These blue mailboxes are...
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
KFDA
‘We are taking over the routes’: Canyon ISD bus driver shortage impacting multiple routes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Districts like Canyon Independent School District are currently lacking school bus drivers, leaving multiple bus routes uncovered by full time drivers. Canyon ISD is needing 11 full time drivers minimum to cover all 46 routes, but the district is looking to hire around 16 drivers to...
KFDA
VIDEO: ASARCO announced ‘indefinite shutdown’ of Amarillo Refinery due to freight costs of producing rod
VIDEO: 2 dairy companies in Clovis receive USDA grant today. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify two men involved in a burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is trying to identify two men involved in a burglary. According to the release, on June 28, Amarillo police officers were called to a storage unit in the 6700 block of Wolflin Ave on a burglary. Reports say that video was later found...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for possession of identifying information
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. According to the release, 37-year-old, Geoffrey Schmidt is wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Scmidt is around 5′11″ and weighs 180 lbs. He has...
