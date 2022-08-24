ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Missing 16-year-old last seen Monday night in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are searching for a missing teenage girl. Family members said 16-year-old Espe Dueñes, legally named Esperanza Barrera, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday at her home near the 4300 block of Hayden. Dueñes is 4' 11" tall and weighs approximately 144...
AMARILLO, TX
850wftl.com

5-year-old finds body and calls grandmother for help

AMARILLO, TX– — Police in Texas are reporting that a 5-year-old found the body of her mother and contacted her grandmother for help. The incident occurred last Wednesday at a home on 7200 Athens Street. Police say the victim’s mother contacted them after her granddaughter called her to...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo

I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Man Arrested After Stash House Bust

Amarillo Police have a man under arrest after finding 992 thousand dollars worth of drugs at a stash house. Alex “Crow” Halissi Bell was arrested after police received information on a possible stash house at North Mirror and South Virginia and during the investigation they learned the place was controlled by Bell.
AMARILLO, TX
