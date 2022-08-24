ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

By Mark Hughes Cobb, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Tarred and Feathered: 6-9 p.m., Southern Ale House, 1530 McFarland Blvd. N., Tuscaloosa.

Charlie Argo: 8-11 p.m., Unique, 1229 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa.

FRIDAY

Three's Company: 7-10 p.m., The 205 Restaurant and Bar,  sixth floor of the Homewood Suites Tuscaloosa Downtown Hotel, 2451 Jack Warner Parkway W.

MONDAY

LANY, Surfaces: 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $69.50, $49.50, $39.50, and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

24th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival: Downtown Birmingham's theater district, including the Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., and Lyric Theatre, 1800 Third Ave. N. www.alabamatheatre.com. Sidewalk VIP and weekend passes on sale now, through www.sidewalkfest.com/tickets .

SATURDAY

Kip Tyner Productions’ 34th Annual Talent Search: The 34th Annual Talent Search performance will be 6 p.m., at the Tuscaloosa River Market. Prize money has increased to more than $5,000. Event proceeds benefit Eagles' Wings Tuscaloosa. 205-394-8375.

MONDAY

This Could Be You: Comedy show with open-mic, 8-11 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Signup at 7:30. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa and Compton Smith.

MONDAY-TUESDAY

Auditions for "Launch Day": 7 p.m. each night, Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall in the Sandra Ray Fine Arts Center at Shelton State Community College. Theatre Tuscaloosa is one of six companies in the national American Association of Community Theatre's NewPlayFest 2022. Michael Higgins' "Launch Day (Love Stories from the Year 2108)" revolves around a variety of characters in the 22nd century trying to navigate post-modern life, from the weapons dealer whose prosthetic arm has a mind of its own to the artist who has agreed to have an advertisement chip implanted in her brain to Jada, who plans to join a volunteer group to board Jarkus Bass Spaceship, traveling to a new planet and life.

Those interested in auditioning should be prepared for cold readings from the script and bring a calendar to list conflicts for rehearsals. Rehearsals will begin Sept. 6, and the show will run Oct. 21-30, directed by Tina F. Turley. Several roles are open for various ages, ethnicities and genders. For more specifics, see www.theatretusc.com/shows/launch-day .

WEDNESDAY

Druid City Derby recruitment night: 7-8:30 p.m., $5 skate rental, Super Skate. Masks are required; derby experience is not. DCD is welcoming adults 18 and older, and juniors (all genders, 10 to 17) interested in becoming players, referees and non-skating officials.

Safety gear will be required. Some loaner gear will be available on a first come, first served basis. Personal helmet, wrist guards, knee and elbow pads are recommended. www.druidcityderby.com .

UPCOMING

SEPT. 2: Kem, Stokley, Leela James, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com and at the Amp box office, for $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 or $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 2-11: "Newsies," musical performed by The Actor's Charitable Theatre, at 7 p.m. Sept. 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10, with 2 p.m. matinees Sept. 3, 4, 10 and 11, old Holt High School, 1967 Alabama NE Ave., Tuscaloosa. Tickets $25 general; $20 for seniors and students. www.theactonline.com .

SEPT. 8: Moved from July 21, due to rain-out. Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, Conner Smith: 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets sold for the July 21 event will be honored at the Sept. 8 show. Any tickets remaining are available through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, for $159.50 general admission in the pit; reserved seats at $159.50, $129.50, $109.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, and $39.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

OCT. 13: Whiskey Myers, Read Southall Band, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $65, $55, $35 and $25, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

OCT. 19: Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, War Hippies, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or the Amp box office for $125, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

OCT. 21: Chicago, 8 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or the Amp box office, for $99.50, $85, $65 and $35, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

NOV. 4: Turnpike Troubadours, Muscadine Bloodline, Them Dirty Roses, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office on Jack Warner Parkway, $89.50 for the general admission pit, with reserved seats at $89.50, $75, $65 and $45. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

